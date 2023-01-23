ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Bowling beats Minster 2633 – 2518

The Wildcats opened a 29 pin lead after the 1st individual game and continued to build the lead to 142 pins after the 2nd baker game and cruised to victory over Minster 2633 – 2518. All 5 varsity members had series’ of 328 or higher, led by Devin Hastings...
MINSTER, OH
kentonathletics.com

Hunt Places 3rd at Van Buren Invitational

The Kenton High School wresters travelled north of Findlay this weekend to compete in the Van Buren Invitational. The large two day tournament had over thirty teams participating; mostly from division three schools that included Allen East, Liberty-Benton, Columbus Grove, Riverdale and many other surrounding schools. Tinora High School dominated...
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy