Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
InsideHook

Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?

We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
insideevs.com

Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells

General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries

Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Reuters

New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market

WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.
solarpowerworldonline.com

Inverters help combat PID as solar technology evolves

Potential induced degradation (PID) has haunted the solar industry since its origin. This phenomenon happens when the high-voltage DC side of a solar project is installed next to other equipment with differing voltage. The discrepancy can induce sodium migration, where electrons enclosed in module glass escape and speed up module degradation.
freightwaves.com

Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order

Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
gmauthority.com

GM Considering Development Of Cylindrical Battery Cells

GM may switch from pouch-style battery cells to a cylindrical battery cell design. According to a recent report from The Elec, which cites anonymous insider sources, GM is “likely” to finalize plans to adopt the new cylindrical battery cell design going forward, with future GM EV platforms set to support new battery type. The report indicates that GM will use 4680 battery cells, a design also used by rival EV producer, Tesla. It’s reported that several other car makers, including Stellantis, BMW, and Volvo, are also set to use the cylindrical battery cell design.
US News and World Report

Nissan and Hitachi Look to Charge Elevators With EV Batteries

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd and a Hitachi Ltd subsidiary said on Friday they plan to roll out a system to keep elevators running during blackouts by drawing power from the batteries of electric vehicles (EVs). Few cars today are capable of bi-directional charging, where vehicles...
insideevs.com

Tesla Energy Generation And Storage Business: Q4 2022 Results

The Tesla Energy business consistently grows and the fourth quarter was not an exception, with especially strong results in the battery energy storage segment. According to the company, Tesla Energy generation and storage revenues increased 90 percent year-over-year to $1.310 billion (5.4% of the total revenues), while the cost of revenues stands at $1.151 billion.
FireRescue1

Lithium-ion battery construction: Firefighters should know the differences

From chemical make-up to cell construction, not all lithium-ion batteries are the same Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are becoming extremely popular. They can be found in many consumer electronics, e-mobility devices andelectric vehicles. Most firefighters are aware that Li-ion batteries can be hazardous; however, many do not realize that Li-ion...
techxplore.com

Highly performing lithium sulfur batteries based on metallic molybdenum disulfide nanosheets

To reduce carbon emissions and still meet the growing demands of the electronics industry, scientists will need to develop alternative battery technologies that are more durable, sustainable, and can store more energy. In recent years, they have thus been trying to develop alternative battery technologies using different material combinations. Among...
Benzinga

Tesla Supplier LGES In Talks With EV Maker To Supply Batteries From Proposed Arizona Plant

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA battery supplier LG Energy Solutions, or LGES, is reportedly planning to expand its relationship with the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: LGES said it is in "active discussions" with Tesla and other EV startups for the supply of batteries from its proposed plant in Arizona, Reuters reported, citing comments by the South Korean company’s management on a conference call.
