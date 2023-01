The Kenton Lady Wildcats were in a tough battle with the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams on Monday night. Upper Sandusky came out hot in the 3rd quarter and the Wildcats could not catch up as they fell by a score of 61-51. The Cats were led in scoring by Tatum Miller with 12 points. Sadie Larrabee had 11 points and Ali Harpel had 10 points. The Cats are back in action Thursday at ST Marys.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO