New advocate joins One Lexington in the fight against gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When there is a violent crime in Lexington, the community knows it will see a familiar face from the city’s crisis response and prevention program, One Lexington. Now, a new face has joined the fight to help a community heal from violence. Kenneth...
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Lexington activist reacts to disturbing video of Tyre Nichols
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — New video shows five Memphis police department officers who were fired for excessive use of force after a man later died in a hospital. FOX 56’S Georgia McCarthur spoke to a community activist who is weighing in on the brutal beating that has left the nation in dismay.
2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington hate crime
One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is being housed at the Fayette County Detention Center and the police said they know who the other suspect is. 2 individuals identified as suspects in alleged Lexington …. One of the two individuals has turned himself in and is...
Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite personal challenge
Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. Georgetown salon owner following her passion despite …. Susann Hardin is facing a life challenge, but she keeps pushing through, following her passion while helping others. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open
The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. The Lexington Parent-Teacher Store is staying open. The owners purchased the store weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and have faced suffered business challenges along the way. US Attorney General...
Lexington soccer stadium zoning change discussion takes place
The rural zones conflict with its commercial use so the soccer club is seeking approval to change two zones. Lexington soccer stadium zoning change discussion …. The rural zones conflict with its commercial use so the soccer club is seeking approval to change two zones. Morning weather forecast: 1/27/22. Kentucky...
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions
Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. Lexington reaction to extreme traffic and icy conditions. Road conditions forced several school districts to close down and LPD to respond to more than 90 accidents. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights –...
Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, AG Cameron with lowest margin
A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, …. A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Soccer stadium zoning...
Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A kidnapping and assault suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are asking for assistance finding Jordan Young. He has active warrants for second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, wanton endangerment, and kidnapping. Young, 29, also has an unserved order of protection.
Vote: Jan. 27 Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Jan. 27 Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Anderson County and Scott County.
Alleged Lexington serial arsonist changes plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man accused of setting multiple 2018 fires on Warnock Street in Lexington changed his plea in court on Thursday morning. According to court documents, 42-year-old Robert Bruce Stevens changed his plea from not guilty to guilty but mentally ill on four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges stem from Stevens’ connection to multiple arson fires set at 257 Warnock Street in July of 2018.
Kentucky high school basketball players return to All ‘A’ Classic at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – In the world of high school basketball, The All ‘A’ Classic Tournament is a big deal for many Kentucky schools. The tournament, held at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), is not just a memorable experience for the student-athletes as they get the rare opportunity to compete against one another. It is also a huge economic boost for the city of Richmond.
Lexington has seen nearly 200 auto theft, car break-ins in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rash of car break-ins and auto thefts has Lexington on high alert. There have been nearly 200 of them in the first three weeks of the year. Investigators believe a group is targeting people who leave valuables in plain sight, or their doors unlocked. There are a few things officers are asking people to keep in mind, so they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity.
Overnight winter weather causes icy roads in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Overnight winter weather has caused icy road conditions in Lexington. City officials said crews are working to treat icy roadways Friday morning and that if you choose to travel, use caution and drive slowly. You should also allow extra time to get to your destination and maintain a safe braking distance.
