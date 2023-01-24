BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO