Hays, KS

Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women hold off NW Missouri State

HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team played to a second-straight one-point decision Saturday afternoon (Jan. 28), this time coming out on top against Northwest Missouri State, 50-49. The Tigers (16-7, 11-4 MIAA) built a double-digit lead in the first half and held off down the stretch to defeat the Bearcats (10-10, 5-9 MIAA) for a ninth-consecutive time overall and a 12th-straight time at home.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger men come up short vs. No. 7 Bearcats

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State went toe-to-toe with three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. After playing to a tie through one half, No. 7 ranked Northwest Missouri State did enough late to hold off FHSU by five, 57-52. The Bearcats improved to 19-2 overall, 12-2 in the MIAA, while the Tigers went to 14-7 overall and 9-6 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ Tigers fall to No. 1 Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team fell to No. 1 ranked Central Oklahoma 41-6 in its MIAA opener on Thursday. The Tigers were able to secure wins via decision at 165 pounds and 197 pounds, but it was not enough to overcome an early UCO lead. The...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men look for upset vs. #7 Bearcats Saturday

Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. Game Sponsor: American Family Insurance - Brian Ruder Agency. Halftime: Jackie Creamer's The Dance Studio performance (both halftimes) After a 27-point win over Missouri Western on Thursday night, the Fort Hays State men's basketball team turns its focus to No. 7 ranked Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers host the three-time defending national champion Bearcats at 4 p.m. inside of Gross Memorial Coliseum. FHSU enters at 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while NWMSU is 18-2 overall, 11-2 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Hammeke big in Tigers win over Griffons

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State defeated Missouri Western by a score of 75-48 on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers led wire-to-wire to move to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons fell to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the MIAA. Fort Hays State took...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24

TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Rocky Mountain research trip nets 360° videos from FHSU

HAYS, Kan. – Two FHSU online teacher education majors will share 360° videos with science teachers throughout Kansas. The videos were created by Brooklyn Whitcomb, Iola, and Mary Kate Hale, Olathe, during a recent research trip to Colorado led by Dr. Matthew Clay, assistant professor of teacher education. It is hoped that the videos will provide needed lesson plans based on surveys received from elementary school science teachers.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 4

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Big Creek Chapter annual banquet is 5 p.m. Feb. 4. in the convention center in the Hays Hilton Garden Inn. Meet like-minded hunters, plus chances to win top notch firearms and bows, premium hunts, limited edition art and hunting gear. Make your reservations today at...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

New season of 'The Kansas Legislature' begins Feb. 3

BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Award winners recognized at FHSU convocation

Faculty, staff, and students were honored Monday afternoon during the 2023 winter convocation at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2022 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity, and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. In addition, the university deans provide $250 in OOE funds to the departments of the award winners.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Grow Hays: Hays' growth depends on housing; good progress made in 2022

From the perspective of Doug Williams, executive director of Grow Hays, the biggest project for the non-profit economic development group in 2022 was the microfactory. It's a 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to be built near Ninth and Commerce Parkway that will utilize an incubator for business startups and expansions of small manufacturers.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood Legion

ELLINWOOD — American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County adding child care spots

Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

