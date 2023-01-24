Read full article on original website
🏀 Tiger women hold off NW Missouri State
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team played to a second-straight one-point decision Saturday afternoon (Jan. 28), this time coming out on top against Northwest Missouri State, 50-49. The Tigers (16-7, 11-4 MIAA) built a double-digit lead in the first half and held off down the stretch to defeat the Bearcats (10-10, 5-9 MIAA) for a ninth-consecutive time overall and a 12th-straight time at home.
👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU
LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
🏀 Tiger men come up short vs. No. 7 Bearcats
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State went toe-to-toe with three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. After playing to a tie through one half, No. 7 ranked Northwest Missouri State did enough late to hold off FHSU by five, 57-52. The Bearcats improved to 19-2 overall, 12-2 in the MIAA, while the Tigers went to 14-7 overall and 9-6 in the MIAA.
🤼♂️ Tigers fall to No. 1 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State wrestling team fell to No. 1 ranked Central Oklahoma 41-6 in its MIAA opener on Thursday. The Tigers were able to secure wins via decision at 165 pounds and 197 pounds, but it was not enough to overcome an early UCO lead. The...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men look for upset vs. #7 Bearcats Saturday
Hays, Kan. - Gross Memorial Coliseum. Game Sponsor: American Family Insurance - Brian Ruder Agency. Halftime: Jackie Creamer's The Dance Studio performance (both halftimes) After a 27-point win over Missouri Western on Thursday night, the Fort Hays State men's basketball team turns its focus to No. 7 ranked Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers host the three-time defending national champion Bearcats at 4 p.m. inside of Gross Memorial Coliseum. FHSU enters at 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while NWMSU is 18-2 overall, 11-2 in the MIAA.
🏀 Hammeke big in Tigers win over Griffons
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State defeated Missouri Western by a score of 75-48 on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers led wire-to-wire to move to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons fell to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the MIAA. Fort Hays State took...
TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24
TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
🎥 Rocky Mountain research trip nets 360° videos from FHSU
HAYS, Kan. – Two FHSU online teacher education majors will share 360° videos with science teachers throughout Kansas. The videos were created by Brooklyn Whitcomb, Iola, and Mary Kate Hale, Olathe, during a recent research trip to Colorado led by Dr. Matthew Clay, assistant professor of teacher education. It is hoped that the videos will provide needed lesson plans based on surveys received from elementary school science teachers.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet set for Feb. 4
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Big Creek Chapter annual banquet is 5 p.m. Feb. 4. in the convention center in the Hays Hilton Garden Inn. Meet like-minded hunters, plus chances to win top notch firearms and bows, premium hunts, limited edition art and hunting gear. Make your reservations today at...
New season of 'The Kansas Legislature' begins Feb. 3
BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Award winners recognized at FHSU convocation
Faculty, staff, and students were honored Monday afternoon during the 2023 winter convocation at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2022 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity, and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. In addition, the university deans provide $250 in OOE funds to the departments of the award winners.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
Sen. Moran to host town hall meeting in Hays Friday afternoon
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) has announced he will hold a town hall in Ellis County, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The meeting will be held at BriefSpace, 219 W. 10th, in the basement meeting room. Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback...
City of Great Bend vehicle involved in Friday accident
A City of Great Bend vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27 just after 9 a.m. One person was transported to The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus with unknown injuries. With a City of...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 15-21
The Hays Police Department responded to 66 calls from Jan. 15-21, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎥 Grow Hays: Hays' growth depends on housing; good progress made in 2022
From the perspective of Doug Williams, executive director of Grow Hays, the biggest project for the non-profit economic development group in 2022 was the microfactory. It's a 30,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to be built near Ninth and Commerce Parkway that will utilize an incubator for business startups and expansions of small manufacturers.
Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood Legion
ELLINWOOD — American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
Ellis County adding child care spots
Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
Man set rural Kan. house on fire, left and did not report blaze
BARTON COUNTY —Authorities reported a man intentionally set a vacant, rural home on fire and left it unattended in rural Barton County Tuesday. Nearby residents and fire crews did not know. Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Fire District 2, Hoisington, received a call to a reported structure fire...
