Read full article on original website
Related
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Treat Yourself: Did You Know You Can Buy Vintage Cartier Watches Online for Under $3,000?
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’ve ever wanted to own say, a Cartier watch, but its price was too daunting, look for a vintage Cartier watch. They’re every bit as sexy and well made as a new Cartier, but believe it or not, they are affordable. Yes, there are vintage Cartier watches in every price range. However, if you’re determined to snatch a Cartier watch at a wallet-friendly price, now is the time to do it. As Saori Omura, Senior Buyer — Vintage at Hodinkee noted,...
Gear Patrol
Get Your V-Day Flowers Ordered Early with Urban Stems' Sale
Valentine's Day is fast approaching — it's actually only a couple of short weeks away. But here's the thing: the longer you wait to find the right gift(s) for your significant other, the harder that search will become. Delivery services, especially those that offer bouquets of flowers, book up quickly. So if you want to make sure you've got your V-Day florals covered ahead of time, you might want to start shopping now. Plus, Urban Stems — one of our favorite flower delivery services — is offering a bunch of bouquets, arrangements and even dried flowers for sale, making the brand a romantic, no-brainer slam dunk.
Clean Your Elderly Pet’s Eyes With These Easy-to-Use $10 ‘Miracle’ Cleaning Pads
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a pet owner, you know your four-legged friend is one of the most important parts of the family. Taking care of our pets is always a priority. And for those sweet pooches and kitty cats who grow older in years, paying attention to every aspect of their health becomes an even more significant part of our routine. Luckily, there are products out there to help take care of your fur baby. One that pet owners are loving right...
Gear Patrol
Seinfeld's Apartment is Available to Rent on Airbnb ... in Ohio?
If you’ve always dreamed of living in Jerry Seinfeld’s apartment, your dream is about to come true … sort of. A new Airbnb listing has faithfully recreated the iconic ‘90s sitcom pad and is now open for booking, with dates available as soon as this April.
Salmon tartare: The luxe dish that is oh-so-easy to prepare at home
Ordering salmon tartare always feels like such an indulgence when dining out. And while it feels so luxe, it's actually fairly simple to make at home.
Gear Patrol
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Outpacing Lofty Expectations
After nearly a decade of being one of the top boutique brands in the running world (though they've arguably grown large enough to dispatch the "boutique" label), Boston's Tracksmith has seen the running footwear space lacking — and has decided to fill that gap with their own shoe. Enter...
Gear Patrol
Like Streetwear and Snowboarding? Burton's Latest Drop is For You
We're almost at the peak of snowboarding season, which means you've still got time to update your kit and get some use out of it before spring enters the chat. Interested in refreshing your snow apparel but not sure where to start? Burton just dropped the newest of its Mine77 Collection — a continually evolving line of high-end, high-design snowboarding apparel, accessories and equipment.
Gear Patrol
What's the Difference Between a Sideboard, a Credenza and a Buffet?
We all know how critical storage is when it comes to your living space, whether it's outdoors or inside. In terms of indoor storage, unless you’re blessed with a ton of closets, cabinets and built-ins, you’re likely going to have to purchase some interior storage solutions to keep your home’s clutter at bay.
Gear Patrol
Omega's New Speedmaster Super Racing Is Crazy-Precise
Omega's been teasing a big announcement for weeks with images on social media hinting at something technical in nature: macro pictures showed just a coiled spring such as those used in mechanical watches' regulation (timekeeping) systems. Much speculation ensued, but today's announcement finally reveals new technology promising unprecedented precision — and it comes in a striking package as the new Speedmaster Super Racing chronograph watch.
Gear Patrol
Nobull's New Kicks Make Hi-Vis Footwear More Accessible
It's no secret that Nobull's no stranger to bright and vibrant footwear. The brand's lineup of Trainers, Runners and more have always had a plethora of hues and patterns ready to take your ensemble up a notch or two. Yet, all those flashy colors can do little to keep your silhouette visible when working out into the evening hours.
Gear Patrol
Why You Should Avoid Digital Watches With Negative Displays
A digital watch can be a great choice for a number of reasons. They're often more accurate and functionally superior to traditional, analog watches — and today, they're even appreciated by watch collectors and can offer some captivatingly funky and retro-futuristic designs. Throw in a dark screen with light text and they look even more sleek and serious.
Comments / 0