Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 12:47 a.m. EST
'Don’t be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Increasingly it feels like America is at war with itself. From a triple homicide in New Orleans just days into the new year to the shooting of a Virginia teacher by a 6-year-old to a series of mass shootings in California. Simply keeping track of the shootings has become difficult, with locations and details and explanations running together into a blur of bloodshed and heartbreak. But if it might make you think America has gone numb to gun violence, Zeneta Everhart would like a word. Everhart’s then-19-year-old son survived after being shot in the neck in May when a gunman stormed into into a Buffalo supermarket. "I don’t think that the country is becoming numb to it, but I think that the country is frustrated,” she said. “I think that people are tired.”
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
KHQ Right Now
Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
Comments / 0