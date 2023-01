The wildcats used 4 quarters of full court defense to hold Celina to 21 points on there way to a 34-21 road victory. The wildcats move to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the WBL. The wildcats were led in scoring by Maddux McFarlin with 10, Brennan Heberling with 9, Issac Anderson with 4 and Kyle Barrett with 3.

CELINA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO