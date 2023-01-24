After a decidedly extravagant debut, Oceanco’s newest superyacht is on the move. The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, has been spotted in the waters of the Netherlands. It comes just two weeks after the vessel was unveiled to the industry at a flashy event at Oceanco’s Zwijndrecht shipyard. The newcomer was transported to Rotterdam by tug early on Wednesday morning. Once outfitting is complete, she will begin sea trials ahead of her delivery. The Dutch builder has put in a herculean effort to get 1050H to this point. The vessel went through an extensive refit that was unprecedented in terms of scope, according...

