Man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Driver who fled from police dies from injuries in Kan. crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after a driver fled from police. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
Police investigate possible arson after explosion near Salina home
Police are investigating alleged arson in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Kan. woman, dogs escape fire that damaged rural home
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
🏀 TMP sweeps Abilene
HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls and boys basketball teams completed a double-header sweep of Abilene Friday at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. After falling behind early the TMP Lady Monarchs used a 22-2 first quarter run to build a double-digit lead as they cruised to a 61-24 win over the Cowgirls.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Abilene
The TMP-Marian Monarchs host the Abilene Cowgirls and Cowboys in non-league action Friday night at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can...
