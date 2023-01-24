Read full article on original website
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on US 224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
3 people injured in late night crash on McKees Rocks Bridge
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a late night car crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge. According to Allegheny County 911, the accident happened just before midnight. Three people were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, police said. There’s no word on the...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Crews prepare for incoming winter storms in Southwestern Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is keeping track of how crews are preparing for incoming winter weather. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Here’s what you can expect as 2 storms move into the Pittsburgh area. Download our Severe Weather Team 11 app to stay alert and informed of changing weather conditions...
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
Longhorn Steakhouse officially opens in The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open. Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.
Homelessness declared public health emergency in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Homelessness is now a public health emergency in Pittsburgh.City Council greenlighted legislation asking that the mayor, the city housing authority and other departments find long- and short-term solutions to the ongoing problem. Council asked for the proposals to be submitted within two weeks.It comes after the city opened the Second Avenues Commons and tore down two encampments. Data from the Department of Human Services found that there were 880 people experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County last winter.
3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
High winds hit Fayette County; 2 trees fall outside elementary school
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two large trees fell outside an elementary school as strong winds moved through parts of Fayette County on Wednesday morning. Crews on the scene at Marshall Elementary School said power was knocked out, and children were evacuated to the high school for pickup. "It...
Westmoreland County home erupts into flames after batteries caught fire in trash
IRWIN, Pa. — It’s an item almost everyone has in their home. In remotes or electronics, you typically have to change the batteries once a year. “The first and third Wednesday of every month at our facility, we have a vendor who accepts alkaline batteries for proper disposal,” said Mike Skapura with Westmoreland Cleanways & Recycling.
Man dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District; victim identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. A caller told dispatchers a man had been shot in the face. Officers found a...
Fayette County residents see damage from high winds in winter storm
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors along Connellsville Road in Lemont Furnace dealt with wind damage Wednesday. Emergency officials tell Channel 11 they dealt with hundreds of wind-related calls within a two-hour span late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. It was so strong, it blew a carport over houses and...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Dentist moving practice out of downtown due to uptick in criminal activity
“I mean, foot traffic’s down, the optics on the street are horrible, I mean the exploding homelessness, open drug use is a huge problem,” said Dr. Christopher Hayner on The Big K Morning show.
