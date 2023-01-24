Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Revised North Atlantic Ops Manual Published
To keep operators up to date on the many procedures and requirements of flying in the North Atlantic Track (NAT) system, ICAO has issued revised NAT Document 007 “North Atlantic Operations and Airspace Manual.” The manual notes that because the airspace of the North Atlantic is “the busiest oceanic airspace in the world,” strict adherence to procedures is required to ensure safe aircraft separation.
Aviation International News
King Stallion Helicopter Demonstrates Lifting Power
Late last year the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter demonstrated a key capability by lifting a Lockheed Martin F-35C fighter jet, the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has announced. This was an important test in the type’s external load certification campaign. The lift was conducted on December 13 at...
Aviation International News
AINsight: Preventing Runway Excursions a Complex Task
Runway excursions are a persistent problem in aviation. The NBAA Safety Committee has included runway excursions on its annual list of top safety focus areas since 2015. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has included runway excursions on its annual safety watchlist for more than a decade. “Runway excursions are...
Aviation International News
Gulfstream G700s on World Tour Smash 25 Speed Records
Two production G700s amassed 25 speed records during the recently completed world tour to showcase the ultra-long-range jet, Gulfstream Aerospace announced yesterday. The twinjets logged a combined 180 hours of flight time on the tour, covering 53,882 nm and more than 20 countries across six continents. “The G700 world tour...
