KELOLAND TV
New SDUIH clinic in the works in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A big project is underway for South Dakota Urban Indian Health. The non-profit’s Pierre clinic is currently located near the Walmart, but later this year staff will move downtown. South Dakota Urban Indian Health gave the public a tour of its new home in...
kiwaradio.com
Wanda Rea Greving
Wanda Rea Greving, 74, of Pierre, SD, formerly of Sheldon, went to her heavenly home, no longer in need of her broken earthly body, on January 27 2023 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. In honor of her final wishes, no funeral services will be held. Memorials can...
wnax.com
SD Legislature Considering Workforce Issues
South Dakota lawmakers are taking a long weekend off before they return to Pierre on Monday for the only five day week of the session. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre says they continue to hear about one critical issue…. Mortenson says the state has to attract more...
dakotanewsnow.com
Legislative Press Conference held in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats and Republicans spoke at the Legislative Press Conference in Pierre. South Dakota Republicans are concerned about the workforce crisis in the state. Senator Michael Diedrich from Rapid City said officials are trying to draw people into South Dakota higher education facilities with tuition waivers, reductions, and freezes.
kccrradio.com
Weisgram Pulls Bill To Address Ambulance District Funding
PIERRE — Last year Hughes and Stanley Counties and the cities within those counties considered sending to voters a ballot measure to establish an ambulance district to support increases in costs to have the service. House Bill 1113 would have address the funding for ambulance district, but District 24 Representative Mike Weisgram pulled the bill…
dakotanewsnow.com
New Secretary of Education lays out priorities for department
South Dakota’s newest Secretary of Education has been on the job for a few weeks, starting as the 2023 legislative session kicked off in Pierre. There’s a lot that he expects the department to get to in the coming months.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Woman Sentenced To Over 11 Years On Federal Drug Charge
PIERRE — A Pierre woman has been sentenced in federal court for distributing a controlled substance. U-S Attorney Alison Ramsdell says 38 year-old Stephanie Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and eight months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ramsdell says Martinez was involved in a conspiracy with several others to distribute methamphetamine in and around central South Dakota. Martinez received methamphetamine in amounts large enough to distribute from California. In addition she distributed smaller amounts along with others. A total of one-point-five kilograms of the drug were distribute during the conspiracy. In addition to the federal prison term, Martinez must serve five years of probation and pay fines and assessments of 11-hundred dollars. Martinez was remanded to the custody of the U-S Marshal’s Service.
