ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Artists sought to help with Kansas suffrage memorial

The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of...
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21

Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon's 241 cities give Salem a piece of their mind

Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction. They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PROGRESS/OCTOBER 2022: S.C. kicks off I-26 widening project

Standing atop an Interstate 26 overpass, Gov. Henry McMaster signaled for an excavator operator to officially commence work below. “Hit it, brother,” McMaster said into the radio he was holding during an October press conference. The S.C. General Assembly in June approved spending nearly $2 billion on the widening...
COLUMBIA, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Normandy hires East St. Louis native as new superintendent

A former principal at Sumner High School in St. Louis will serve as the next superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. Michael Triplett, associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, beat out two local finalists for the position. Triplett, 53, grew up in East St. Louis...
NORMANDY, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Entertainment across Alaska: Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

Hyperlinks to event details at AKconcerts.com and in our weekly newsletter Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. 4 Royle Parkers (Soldotna) – Open Mic w/ Cody Kniceley 8p-12a Anchorage Museum – Museum After Dark 6:30p-9:30p. Bartlett High School – All City...
ALASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Panthers drop tough one to Rouse, 3-0

In soccer, it's difficult to score without the ball and during Friday night's home district clash with Rouse, Liberty Hill found themselves chasing possession for the majority of a 3-0 loss to the Raiders. All throughout the contest, the visitors were able to maintain control of the proceedings with precision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy