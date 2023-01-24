ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

103.7 WCYY

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All

If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
AUBURN, ME
103.7 WCYY

L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine

The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
FREEPORT, ME
103.7 WCYY

Brunswick, Maine, Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service

The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
BRUNSWICK, ME
103.7 WCYY

Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine

I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?

Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire

Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
103.7 WCYY

These 20 Kid-Friendly Restaurants in New Hampshire Are Perfect for a Family Meal Out

When you have kids, you know better than ever that you want to make lasting memories with them and treasure this precious time while they're still small. One of the popular ways to do that is by going out and getting dinner together as a family. This could be to celebrate a particular accomplishment, or to simply spend quality time together over some good old-fashioned pizza or chicken tenders with french fries.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
103.7 WCYY

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

