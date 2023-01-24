Read full article on original website
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
The Most Popular Grocery Store in Maine Doesn’t Make Sense At All
If you spend enough time on the internet, you can probably find a graph or map detailing every state's favorite thing. Most of those graphs and maps cherry-pick one particular statistic in hopes that people will react positively or negatively to the finding. So it appears the internet is victorious again, because one of the latest maps has determined that Maine's most popular grocery store is...Trader Joe's?
National Study: Worst State to Drive in Results Will Shock You
Think about your personal answer...New York? That is the first thing that I thought. Specifically, Long Island is a horrific driving scene. If you have driven on Long Island, you know what I mean. You are probably tense just thinking about it. But that was not the number one answer....
These Were Maine’s 20 Most Visited State Parks & Historical Sites in 2022
It was another banner year for visitation at Maine state parks and historic sites. According to Jim Britt from the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, over 3 million folks visited parks and historical sites in 2022. That made last year the best ever for both visitations and camping stays for Maine's parks.
Popular Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich Sets Opening Date for 45th Season
Today I was really craving seafood. My mouth was watering thinking of a nice, big plate of fried shrimp and scallops with a side of cole slaw and a roll. Or better yet, a giant lobster roll with big chunks of lobster meat covered in mayo. It totally makes me think of summer right in the dead of winter.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today
Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine
The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
Brunswick, Maine, Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?
Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire
Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
Here’s 23 Great Restaurants in South Portland, Maine, the State’s Underrated Culinary City
Move over, Portland, there's another local culinary town that deserves recognition. I'm talking about a town right across the bridge from Maine's largest city, an easy drive for essentially anyone in the Greater Portland region. It's time to let South Portland shine in the spotlight. South Portland's culinary crusade has...
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah Called Out Over Streaming Services Tweet
Let's just call it like it is -- when you think of someone with the title/job "CDC Director," for the most part, you think super boring, right? But that's what makes Dr. Nirav Shah, the Maine CDC Director (for the time being anyway), amazing. Because he's one of the most lowkey humorous people around.
Here’s 20 Portland, Maine, Restaurants Featured on Food TV Shows You Should Try
I can't tell you how many hours I have wasted devoted my life to food-oriented television programming. Realty shows, game shows, travel shows, holiday shows, the concept doesn't matter. If it's about food, I'll give it a shot. It's also a wonderful way to discover restaurants in towns or places...
These 20 Kid-Friendly Restaurants in New Hampshire Are Perfect for a Family Meal Out
When you have kids, you know better than ever that you want to make lasting memories with them and treasure this precious time while they're still small. One of the popular ways to do that is by going out and getting dinner together as a family. This could be to celebrate a particular accomplishment, or to simply spend quality time together over some good old-fashioned pizza or chicken tenders with french fries.
