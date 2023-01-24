Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market Worth $12.85 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research® – the leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral [OSDs {Coating, Milling}, Oral Liquid Dosages {Filtration Units}], Parenterals [SIP, CIP, Process Systems], Topicals [Agitators, Homogenizers, Colloid Mills]) – Global Forecast to 2029’.
Medagadget.com
Mice Model Market Size Worth US$D 2,340.90 Mn by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Medagadget.com
Protein Supplement Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2025 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), ABH PHARMA INC
The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017. Protein is an essential nutrient and...
Medagadget.com
Cell Culture Media Market Trends, Research Overview, Size, Future Insights, Growth Outlook by 2030
Cell Culture Media Market: Information by Product Type (Classical Media, Stem Cell Media, Serum-free Media), by Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Genetic Engineering, Tissue Engineering & Biochemistry), by End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Pathology Lab), and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Surgical Power Tools Market to be Worth $3.25 Billion by 2030—An Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User,” the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare, Rising Adoption of e-Health. However concerns regarding data privacy hinders the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Dermatomyositis Drug Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, Surpass US$ 1,081.2 Mn By 2030 | Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals , Hikma Pharmaceuticals
The Global Dermatomyositis Drug Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030. Key players in the market are concentrating on R&D for the treatment of dermatomyositis, which is projected to fuel growth during the forecast period, according to key industry trends. For instance, in May 2022, topline results from the PRESIDIO Phase 2 clinical trial of zetomipzomib (KZR-616) in patients with dermatomyositis were released by Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing ground-breaking treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders (DM).
Medagadget.com
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading market research company, published a research report titled, ‘High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Detector, Consumables [Columns, Tubes, Filters], Accessories, Software), Application (Diagnostics, Forensics, Research), End User (Pharmaceutical, Academic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the...
Medagadget.com
Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market Worth $2.93 billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘RWE Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) – Global Forecast to 2029’. According...
Medagadget.com
Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Next Big Things | Major Giants Beonchip, Mimetas, Organovo Holdings, Axosim Technologies
Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technology is a type of microfluidic device that mimics the structure and function of human organs or organ systems. Tumor-on-a-chip (ToC) is a subtype of OOC that specifically recreates the microenvironment of a tumor within the body. These devices can be used to study the growth and progression of cancer, as well as to test the efficacy of new drugs and treatment strategies. ToCs can be made to mimic specific types of tumors and can be used in drug development and testing, toxicology and cancer research.
Medagadget.com
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Medagadget.com
Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 6.8% by 2031
The global specialty medical chairs market was valued at $4,061.68 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,846.17 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. What is the Specialty Medical Chairs?. Specialty medical chairs can be used for examination, treatment, or rehabilitation. These are...
Medagadget.com
An Intro to Disposable Gloves Market in Under 10 Minutes | With Updated Study
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Disposable Gloves Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global disposable gloves market size was valued at $10,248.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $29,807.71 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In accordance to several interviews conducted, utilization of disposable gloves is projected to witness a significant increase, owing to high incidences of diseases across the globe as well as utilization of gloves in the non-medical sector. The market is largely fragmented and several manufacturers have focused on offering advanced and novel disposable gloves, which aid in curbing latex-associated allergies and hospital acquired infections.
Medagadget.com
Vitamin Supplements Market Expected to Reach $98.6 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vitamin Supplements Market,” The vitamin supplements market size was valued at $47.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $98.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. Vitamin supplements are...
Medagadget.com
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
Medagadget.com
Ischemic Neurological Interventional Medical Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030 | Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic,
Over the course of the projected period, market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the leading players’ increased adoption of inorganic growth tactics including collaborations and agreements. For instance, in May 2021, Vituity, a physician-led and-owned healthcare delivery organisation, announced a strategic partnership with Inflect Health, a new nationwide, multispecialty investment and innovation hub. Vituity is a medical technology company focused on improving outcomes for stroke and brain injury patients. The medical co-founders of Sense Diagnostics, LLC, who work in emergency medicine, neurology, and neurocritical care, discovered a critical need and filled it.
Medagadget.com
Telmisartan Market to 2027 : Growing prevalence of hypertension is expected to drive growth in the telmisartan market
The market for telmisartan, a medication used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, is likely to be significant. Telmisartan is part of a class of drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and is one of the most commonly prescribed medications for hypertension. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of hypertension and heart failure, as well as the growing use of telmisartan in combination therapies.
