City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program
Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
fox32chicago.com
'Why should we settle?': Chicago alderman angered over Save A Lot replacing Whole Foods in Englewood
CHICAGO - Englewood residents and community leaders are upset that a Save A Lot grocery will move into the former Whole Foods store in Englewood Square. Residents say they weren’t consulted and don’t want a Save A Lot grocery store in their community. Community leaders, including Ald. Stephanie...
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
wgnradio.com
Eric Zorn: Who leads Chicago’s mayoral race?
Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to discuss a number of recent polls that show that Chicago’s mayoral race is still very much up in the air. Also, Eric and John talk about congressional hearings that are looking into Ticketmaster after last year’s Taylor Swift debacle.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
WGNtv.com
Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?
Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
Chicago Defender
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
CHICAGO - Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday. City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington. Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at...
Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Snow falling throughout Chicago area; how much will we get?
The snow began to fall overnight throughout the Chicago area, with some suburbs already seeing 2 to 3 inches of accumulation, and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning and afternoon.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
