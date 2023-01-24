ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

City of Chicago announces Nonprofit Capacity Building program

Non-Profit Capacity Building Phase 1 (Photo credit: Chicago.Gov) Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the launch of a new Nonprofit Capacity Building program that will offer coaching and assistance to nonprofits interested in applying for Chicago Recovery Plan opportunities. This initiative is being organized in collaboration with several local organizations that have been awarded grants to support the growth of nonprofits across the City. The Nonprofit Capacity Building program will offer a variety of resources to make nonprofits more aware of and better positioned to apply for and manage recovery program grants, including quarterly Readiness Summits, monthly webinars, weekly workshops and one-on-one application assistance.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
wgnradio.com

Eric Zorn: Who leads Chicago’s mayoral race?

Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to discuss a number of recent polls that show that Chicago’s mayoral race is still very much up in the air. Also, Eric and John talk about congressional hearings that are looking into Ticketmaster after last year’s Taylor Swift debacle.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?

Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

