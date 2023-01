A state lawmaker from Noblesville has filed a bill that would provide tax relief to Indiana small businesses. State Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, filed Senate Bill 2, which would change state tax law so that LLCs and S Corps can deduct all state tax payments on federal tax returns, resulting in what could be $50 million in federal tax savings for Hoosier small businesses.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO