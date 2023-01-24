Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends, Research Insights, Report Overview, Regional Growth and Share Analysis by 2027

Read full article on original website
Anticoccidial Drugs Market Size is Anticipated to Witness Massive Growth with a Significant CAGR of 4.2% To Reach USD 257.8 million by 2031
Coccidiosis is a widespread disease that is caused by a single cell parasite called Coccidian protozoa. It can be seen only through the microscope. Every livestock species as well as wild animals can be infected by coccidiosis, which is particularly prevalent at the time of grouping together of the animals and birds in significant numbers. This disease damages the mucosal tissues and sub-mucosal tissues present in the intestinal tract of the animals and birds. Also, this disease leads to decrease in the production of egg in the chicken and also responsible giving the mortality in the flock.
Healthcare CRM Market Share Analysis, Size Projection, Growth Statistics, Regional Outlook and Insights by 2030
Healthcare CRM Market: Information by Type (Operational CRM, Analytical CRM and Collaborative CRM), Component (software and service), Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), Application (Communication Module, Patient Management, Task Management, Report Module), End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast till 2030.
Cell Culture Media Market Trends, Research Overview, Size, Future Insights, Growth Outlook by 2030
Cell Culture Media Market: Information by Product Type (Classical Media, Stem Cell Media, Serum-free Media), by Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Genetic Engineering, Tissue Engineering & Biochemistry), by End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Pathology Lab), and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Pharmacogenomics Market to Exceed USD 14,107.80 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Pharmacogenoics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 14,107.80 million by 2028 from US$ 7,087.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Mice Model Market Size Worth US$D 2,340.90 Mn by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User,” the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare, Rising Adoption of e-Health. However concerns regarding data privacy hinders the market growth.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market Worth $2.93 billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘RWE Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) – Global Forecast to 2029’. According...
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading market research company, published a research report titled, ‘High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Detector, Consumables [Columns, Tubes, Filters], Accessories, Software), Application (Diagnostics, Forensics, Research), End User (Pharmaceutical, Academic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the...
Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 6.8% by 2031
The global specialty medical chairs market was valued at $4,061.68 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,846.17 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. What is the Specialty Medical Chairs?. Specialty medical chairs can be used for examination, treatment, or rehabilitation. These are...
An Intro to Disposable Gloves Market in Under 10 Minutes | With Updated Study
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Disposable Gloves Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global disposable gloves market size was valued at $10,248.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $29,807.71 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In accordance to several interviews conducted, utilization of disposable gloves is projected to witness a significant increase, owing to high incidences of diseases across the globe as well as utilization of gloves in the non-medical sector. The market is largely fragmented and several manufacturers have focused on offering advanced and novel disposable gloves, which aid in curbing latex-associated allergies and hospital acquired infections.
Hip Replacement Market Expected to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4%
Hip replacement is the removal and replacement of portions of the pelvis and femur (thighbone) that form the hip joint. It is performed primarily to relieve pain. Hip replacement surgery is usually necessary when the hip joint is worn or damaged so that patient’s mobility is reduced and patient are in pain even while resting. The most common reason for hip replacement surgery is osteoarthritis.
Dermatomyositis Drug Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, Surpass US$ 1,081.2 Mn By 2030 | Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals , Hikma Pharmaceuticals
The Global Dermatomyositis Drug Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030. Key players in the market are concentrating on R&D for the treatment of dermatomyositis, which is projected to fuel growth during the forecast period, according to key industry trends. For instance, in May 2022, topline results from the PRESIDIO Phase 2 clinical trial of zetomipzomib (KZR-616) in patients with dermatomyositis were released by Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing ground-breaking treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders (DM).
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
Sodium Selenite Market – Increasing applications of sodium selenite in cancer is expected to boost the growth of the market
Over the course of the projected period, selenium insufficiency is anticipated to become more prevalent and fuel market expansion. For instance, selenium insufficiency is reportedly uncommon in the United States, according to a 2017 Environmental Sciences journal paper. However, it is projected that up until 2016, inadequate selenium intake had a negative impact on 1 billion people worldwide.
Telmisartan Market to 2027 : Growing prevalence of hypertension is expected to drive growth in the telmisartan market
The market for telmisartan, a medication used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, is likely to be significant. Telmisartan is part of a class of drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and is one of the most commonly prescribed medications for hypertension. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of hypertension and heart failure, as well as the growing use of telmisartan in combination therapies.
