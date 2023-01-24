Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends, Research Insights, Report Overview, Regional Growth and Share Analysis by 2027

Coccidiosis is a widespread disease that is caused by a single cell parasite called Coccidian protozoa. It can be seen only through the microscope. Every livestock species as well as wild animals can be infected by coccidiosis, which is particularly prevalent at the time of grouping together of the animals and birds in significant numbers. This disease damages the mucosal tissues and sub-mucosal tissues present in the intestinal tract of the animals and birds. Also, this disease leads to decrease in the production of egg in the chicken and also responsible giving the mortality in the flock.

