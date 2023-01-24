Read full article on original website
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Kids and Clothes: 10 Creative Stores to Visit in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Do you remember when every little town in New England had its own children's clothing store? It may have been part of a larger store, but somehow we'd always manage to get our clothes from our local store rather than the big city. Now, with so many options online, where...
iheart.com
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
WMUR.com
What's the best jewelry store in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment called WMUR Viewers' Choice. This week, we're feeling a little romantic, so we want to know what the best jewelry store in New Hampshire is! Where will you get jewelry for your valentine? Do you have a local favorite jeweler? Please, do not nominate national chains.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
These 20 Kid-Friendly Restaurants in New Hampshire Are Perfect for a Family Meal Out
When you have kids, you know better than ever that you want to make lasting memories with them and treasure this precious time while they're still small. One of the popular ways to do that is by going out and getting dinner together as a family. This could be to celebrate a particular accomplishment, or to simply spend quality time together over some good old-fashioned pizza or chicken tenders with french fries.
National Study: Worst State to Drive in Results Will Shock You
Think about your personal answer...New York? That is the first thing that I thought. Specifically, Long Island is a horrific driving scene. If you have driven on Long Island, you know what I mean. You are probably tense just thinking about it. But that was not the number one answer....
Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You Are Not From New Hampshire
Being from New Hampshire or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for six months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
WATCH: New Hampshire Woman Serves Humor While Clearing Out Snow
Clearing snow is never a fun time, especially if you have to shovel. Sure, plowing makes the snow get out of your way faster, but neither plowing nor shoveling is a fun activity that we look forward to doing after it snows outside. I don't need to tell you that...
newscentermaine.com
Arctic express coming to Maine soon
MAINE, Maine — It's been a relatively mild winter for most of Maine so far this season, but that's all about to change (briefly). A strong cold front rolls into town Monday afternoon and evening. It will bring light snow to the coast of Maine with a trace to two inches expected from Downeast to the southern coast. Watch out for a messy evening commute Monday evening.
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive
New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
Travel Back in Time With These 20 Maine Restaurants From the ’80s and ’90s
Dining out is one of my favorite things to do, and there's something special about what a restaurant offers when you go. To me, it's more than just a meal. It's an experience. As an adult, I still enjoy going out to eat, but there was nothing quite like it when I was a kid. Oh, to be a kid again.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
WMUR.com
103-year-old boat miraculously salvaged on Lake Winnipesaukee after boathouse collapses
LACONIA, N.H. — After a turbulent week of winter weather near the end of January, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained a boat more than 100 years old thought to be lost forever. “It always takes your breath away when you see a historic building fall here...
