sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Collision in Sacramento With Reported Injuries
Watt Avenue Intersection Crash With Injuries Involved Hit-and-Run A Sacramento hit-and-run collision with reported injuries occurred at an intersection in the Arden-Arcade area on January 26. The accident occurred around 2:02 p.m. at the northbound Watt Avenue intersection with Hurley Way. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by the driver of one of the vehicles.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento Thursday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-5, north of J Street. CHP says a driver was broken down in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Car Accident Causes Injury
A car accident in Rancho Cordova on January 22 caused injuries. The collision occurred around 2:33 p.m. along the southbound Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to westbound U.S. 50. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Toyota Camry was involved in the accident, and one person was saying they had back pain from the collision.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Two-Vehicle Accident Results in Minor Injuries
Sunrise Boulevard Two-Vehicle Accident May Have Involved Reckless Driver. A two-vehicle accident happened in Fair Oaks that resulted in minor injuries. The collision occurred along northbound Sunrise Boulevard just south of Fair Oaks Boulevard around 5:10 p.m. between a Jeep and a Chevy van. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the far left lane was blocked by the collision.
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead
SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries
Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi
A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
KCRA.com
1 killed in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed after a freeway shooting in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Turnbridge Drive Pedestrian Accident Results in Injuries. A hit-and-run pedestrian accident occurred near a Sacramento middle school, resulting in injuries. The accident happened around 8:16 a.m. along Turnbridge Drive between Franklin Boulevard and Bowling Drive. The report of the incident by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a juvenile was at the Fern Bacon Middle School, where they called authorities to report the accident. No additional information was provided either about the vehicle or the extent of injuries to the pedestrian. An investigation is being conducted to locate the driver who fled the scene.
Crash in North Highlands leaves one person hospitalized
(KTXL) — A car rolled over after being involved in an accident that left one person in the vehicle trapped, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. •Video Above: Police search for suspect in shooting near Rancho Cordova Sacramento Metro Fire said that the accident occurred on 32nd Street and Elkhorn Boulevard in North Highlands. […]
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
krcrtv.com
Motorhome, vehicle burned in early morning fire in Butte County
BANGOR, Calif. — A motorhome and a passenger vehicle were burned during a fire Wednesday morning in Bangor, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. Cal Fire initially responded to two fires on Grimy Gulch Rd. around 7:15 a.m. Within 10 minutes, firefighters knocked down the fire in the motorhome,...
Traffic severely backed up on SB I-5 near SMF after fiery big rig crash
SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
mymotherlode.com
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
Woman allegedly tried to ram deputy's car during San Joaquin Co. chase
LOCKEFORD, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen car came to a fiery end near Lockeford Wednesday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported. Deputies say they tried to stop a stolen car near Highway 99 Frontage Road and Morse Road in...
