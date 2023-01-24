SACRAMENTO – A big rig crash and resulting fire had southbound Interstate 5 closed near the Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. The crash happened a little after 3:30 a.m. near Airport Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig hit a freeway sign. The big rig then caught fire.California Highway Patrol says the big rig driver suffered major burns. I-5 was closed to southbound traffic in the area and drivers were diverted onto nearby surface streets through the morning commute hours. Caltrans announced just before 9:30 a.m. that one southbound lane had been reopened. They estimate the roadway will fully reopen at 6 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO