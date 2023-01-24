Zionist NGO’s ad hoc tree planting in Negev spurs JNF-KKL to announce major plans

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Former defense official: Major offensive in Judea and Samaria may be necessary this year
Large-scale Israeli military operations in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, may become necessary this year following an escalation in Palestinian terrorism in recent days, a former defense official says. Col. (res.) David Hacham, a senior research associate at the MirYam Institute and a former Arab relations...
Cleveland Jewish News
P.A. holds Israel ‘fully responsible’ for ‘dangerous escalation’
The Palestinian leadership said on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation,” following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the weekend. The Palestinian Authority issued the statement after an emergency leadership meeting on Saturday led by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, official...
Cleveland Jewish News
13-year-old Palestinian shoots 2 in Jerusalem as violence flares and government flexes
(JTA) — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot and wounded an Israeli man and his son outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls, police said, in one of multiple incidents over the weekend during the latest incident in an escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence. The shooting took place in the City of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian Authority promotes homes on Jewish archeological site
The “Forum for the Struggle for Every Dunam” recently acquired official documents from the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Local Authorities. They showed construction plans for dozens of units on Mount Ebal in Samaria near the historic Altar of Joshua. Following the news that the P.A. is actively...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF, Israel Police raise alert level after Jerusalem synagogue massacre
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the reinforcement of troops in Judea and Samaria in preparation for a possible escalation in the wake of the deadly Palestinian terrorist attack on Friday night in Jerusalem. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai similarly ordered the alert level...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before police shot and killed him, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian attacker left ‘martyrdom’ message in school notebook
Thirteen-year-old Muhammad Aliwat, who ambushed and seriously wounded a father and son at the entrance to the City of David in Jerusalem on Saturday, left a note in his school notebook expressing his longing to die as a martyr. “God, or victory, or martyrdom. Forgive me, mother, you’re going to...
Cleveland Jewish News
In Jerusalem neighborhoods bound together by terror, anger and trepidation about what comes next
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Time stops on Shabbat in Jerusalem, for the living and the dead. Up the stairs in an apartment on the main road in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in the city’s northeast, past hallway portraits of Sephardic rabbis, the Mizrahi family was not taking visitors on Saturday. “This is not the right time,” a woman who opened the apartment door said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinians celebrate Jerusalem attack across Judea and Samaria, Gaza
Palestinians in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip held celebrations Friday night after seven people were killed in a terrorist shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. Israeli and Palestinian media reported festivities in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, as well as in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fatah official brandishes rifle, calls for more terror attacks
Ata Abu Rumeileh, secretary of the Fatah branch in Jenin, attended a march on Saturday celebrating that day’s terror shooting in Jerusalem conducted by a 13-year-old Palestinian and the previous day’s Jerusalem synagogue massacre, in which a Palestinian terrorist killed seven Israelis. Abu Rumeileh led the march armed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: ‘The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day by vowing to ensure that the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II will never be repeated. “Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp....
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden condemns ‘horrific’ Jerusalem terrorist attack in call with Netanyahu
U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday night to condemn the “horrific” Palestinian terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem. “The president made clear that this was an attack against the civilized world,” said a White House readout of the call. It added...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel behind drone strike in Iran, report says
Israel was behind the drone strike that targeted a military facility in Iran late Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the operation. The attack came as Jerusalem and Washington explore new ways to counter the Iranian nuclear threat and with U.S. Secretary of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gallant: Terrorists will be brought to court or to rest
All Palestinian terrorists will be held to account, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Sunday following two shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Shabbat. “Every terrorist will be brought to court or to rest,” he said. While Israel wants calm restored, he continued, it is nevertheless determined to quash...
Cleveland Jewish News
Congressional Shoah commemoration focuses on Sephardim in the Far East
Several U.S. senators and representatives sponsored the fifth annual Congressional Holocaust Commemoration, held under the theme of “Jewish Refugees in the Far East and Beyond.”. Sephardic Heritage International-DC (SHIN-DC), which focuses on “Sephardic and other under-represented Jewish communities in international affairs,” organized Thursday’s event, held at the Hart Senate...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF fires on two armed men crossing border from Syria
IDF soldiers shot at two armed men who crossed the border from Syria into Israeli territory on Sunday and approached the security fence area on the southern Golan Heights. The soldiers were dispatched to the scene and opened fire in accordance with standard operating procedures. The men were both shot...
Cleveland Jewish News
At least 7 dead in Shabbat shooting attack on Jerusalem synagogue
(JTA) — A shooting attack on a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov killed at least seven people on Friday, a day after an Israeli raid on a West Bank city ignited vows of retaliation by Palestinian militant groups. The attack took place Friday evening as worshipers...
