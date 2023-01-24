Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Australian government mulls banning entry to antisemite Kanye West
An Australian minister said on Wednesday that American rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, could be denied a visa to enter the country due to his “awful” antisemitism, Reuters reported. “People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected....
Cleveland Jewish News
European Jewish student group sues Twitter over its handling of antisemitism and Holocaust denial
BERLIN (JTA) – Europe’s main Jewish student organization is fed up with the antisemitism, Holocaust denial and other hate speech burgeoning on Twitter — so they are taking the social media company to court. The Brussels-based European Union of Jewish Students and the Berlin-based HateAid non-profit group...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel online influencers preach subtlety at Austin conference
One social media influencer recommended doing “little things” to educate the public about Zionism. Another preached subtlety—like “tricking” someone into watching an advertisement—to promote Israel. And yet another spoke in biblical terms about creating a new generation of pro-Israel leaders who would be “a light unto the nations.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Germany’s liberal rabbinical association expels rabbi at center of sweeping scandal
BERLIN (JTA) – The embattled Rabbi Walter Homolka, accused of abuse of power at the liberal rabbinical seminary he founded, has suffered yet another consequence: expulsion from Germany’s liberal rabbinical association. The expulsion does not affect any work that Homolka might do as a rabbi or professor in...
Cleveland Jewish News
How the Holocaust is remembered in the land of Anne Frank
(JTA) — You’d think that in a country so closely identified with Anne Frank — perhaps the Holocaust’s best-known victim — cultivating memory of the genocide wouldn’t be a steep challenge. That’s why a recent survey, suggesting what the authors called a “disturbing” lack...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli to sing the UAE national anthem at Dubai Holocaust remembrance event
An acclaimed American-Canadian-Israeli singer is on her way to Dubai to perform in Arabic at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony. The non-profit organization “Together—Vouch For Each Other,” led by Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad, will host an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony for the Arab world on Thursday. Hundreds...
Cleveland Jewish News
Documentary on largest-ever gift to Israel to screen at international film festival
A documentary that reconstructs the lives of Holocaust survivors Lottie and Howard Marcus, who made the largest-ever charitable donation to an institution based in Israel, will screen at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival next month. “Who Are the Marcuses?” reveals the mystery behind an unassuming couple from Great Neck,...
Cleveland Jewish News
A new portrait collection showcases 90 Holocaust survivors who lived long and full lives
(JTA) — Werner Reich had his opening line ready when he sat down for B.A. Van Sise to take his portrait. “Before I could say anything, he said, ‘Everybody comes to me and they want me to talk about the Holocaust. What am I supposed to say? I went to Auschwitz. It was lousy,’” Van Sise said, recalling that Reich’s comment felt like a joke, not a lament.
Cleveland Jewish News
Majority of Dutch adults don’t know the Holocaust occurred in the Netherlands, study finds
The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) on Wednesday released a new study which exposed a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust and the Netherlands’ own connection to Holocaust history. The “Netherlands Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey” is the latest in...
