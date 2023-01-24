(JTA) — Werner Reich had his opening line ready when he sat down for B.A. Van Sise to take his portrait. “Before I could say anything, he said, ‘Everybody comes to me and they want me to talk about the Holocaust. What am I supposed to say? I went to Auschwitz. It was lousy,’” Van Sise said, recalling that Reich’s comment felt like a joke, not a lament.

1 DAY AGO