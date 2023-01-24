Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Exodus to Eden (Oakland Theater Project)
”Not sure how we found one another. Once we did, we couldn’t leave. Something wouldn’t let us.”. The season launches with the World Premiere of Exodus to Eden, written and directed by Oakland Theater Project Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran. This contemporary epic, created specifically for...
Zuangzi’s Butterfly Inception: Musical and Art Performance (Chinatown)
Join CHSA for a special evening of experiential performance art combined with history and culture. Artist Xinye Lin explores the relationship between art, rhythm, and philosophy, utilizing all the senses in an active and interactive manner. In this site-specific performance, Lin plays the guzheng, a Chinese zither, working with the CHSA archival collection of historic opera recordings and translating these to digital files as source material to mine and experiment with. What results is an immersive audio video experience combining stunning multi-channel visual projection art, entrancing vocalizations and both live and recorded Classical Chinese music.
Castro Bar “Harvey’s” Closing After 27 Years in SF (10-Hour Final Celebration)
Thanks to Hoodline for letting us know the sad news that Harvey’s at the corner of Castro and 18th St. will be closing down for good after 27 years, but not before throwing one final bash. This is the “Final Curtain” join us as we bid farewell to the...
Arc’teryx Snow & Winter Film Tour Comes to SF (Palace of Fine Arts)
The Arc’teryx Film Tour is coming to San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts Theatre! Join us for screenings of six films (see below). All proceeds from ticket sales go to supporting Keep Tahoe Blue. Tales of big mountains and backcountry lines, cold-air inspiration and powder-forged friendships.Join us for...
Win Tix: San Francisco Symphony’s Winter 2023 Giveaway (February – May)
Win a Pair of premier orchestra tickets from FuncheapSF. San Francisco Symphony's Winter 2023 Giveaway (February - May) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 2 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the...
San Francisco Ballet’s “Nite Out” LGBTQIA+ Celebration (2023)
SF Ballet’s longstanding celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, Nite Out, returns on Friday, January 27 during SF Ballet’s next@90 festival (January 20–February 11). Nite Out will feature an LGBTQIA+ identifying dancer for the evening’s “Meet the Artist” pre-performance talk, and special celebratory lighting in the War Memorial Opera House. Following the performance, patrons are invited to join Company artists and fellow partygoers at The Madrigal, a cocktail-forward restaurant nestled in the Van Ness corridor, for a specialty cocktail menu. The evening will include SF Ballet’s Nite Out community partner, LYRIC, an LGBTQQ youth organization in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro District.
Chinatown Small Business Merchant Walk (February 2023)
Jade Chocolates | 607 Grant Ave. Between California & Sacramento, San Francisco, CA. Celebrate the #LunarNewYear and support #SmallBusiness at our Chinatown Merchant Walk!. Get to know amazing small businesses at our #chinatownsf Merchant Walk, including @jadechocolates, @kimandono_, The Wok Shop and @chinalivesf. These events are FREE and available to...
West Coast Tut Tour: Free Event at SF’s de Young Museum
To anyone in the SF Bay Area interested in Ancient Egypt,. I wanted to let you know about an exciting event that ARCE Northern California is hosting with the American Research Center in Egypt and the Ancient Art Council of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. On February 5 at 2pm, the Tut Chapter Tour is coming to the de Young Museum, and features a lecture by Dr. Aidan Dodson. For more information, please go to https://www.arce.org/west-coast-tut-tour. Be advised that although the event is free, registration is required. To go straight to registration, click on this link: https://secure.everyaction.com/imoaeYmGY0WyV2Q0J-9qpQ2 .
This Brass Monkey’s Gone to Heaven: Beck, Beastie Boys, and Pixies Tribute Night
THIS BRASS MONKEY’S GONE TO HEAVEN: A tribute to Beck, Beastie Boys, and Pixies. The Becky Boys: The Bay Area’s favorite new Beastie Boys and Beck tribute band bringing together the hip-hop of the East Coast with the genre-bending sounds of the West Coast. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088687593003. Debased is a...
$6 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose
One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old-fashioned drive-in movie fun. – $9 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $6 per adult (price...
Oakland Museum of California’s Lunar New Year Festival 2023
Join us on OMCA’s campus to ring in the Year of the Rabbit together. The Rabbit is the 4th animal of the Chinese zodiac. In Vietnam, the cat takes the place of the rabbit. Festival access starts at 11am; food market opens at 11am; activities and performances start at 12pm.
“Brick Town” The People’s Market Grand Opening (Oakland)
The Grand Opening on Jan 28th, 2023 of Brick Town – The People’s Market presented by Agency Oakland is a vibrant and inclusive event that takes place every weekend in the heart of Oakland. This bustling market is filled with talented local artisans and creators from diverse backgrounds, including Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ+. They come together to showcase and sell their unique handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items.
Workshop: Meditation in the African American Center (SF Main Library)
Take a break and build a practice of wakefulness and tranquility led by the African American Center Librarian. This is a secular approach to an ancient tradition, appropriate for people of all faiths including atheists. There will be time for questions after the meditation session. This workshop is part of...
SF’s Trade Routes Bar’s Over-the-Top Lunar New Year Decor & 23-ft Dragon
Thanks to the San Francisco Standard for sharing that Trade Routes Bar, located at 1750 Polk St. in San Francisco, is celebrating Lunar New Year in a big way. Trade Routes Bar has decked out the bar to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit; with a 23-foot dragon, lanterns galore, and a special cocktail menu to help ring in the new year, all the while introducing Polk St. to a holiday and part of the world that’s near and dear to their hearts.
Still Standing / Stand With Ukraine 2: Community Sing-A-Long Fundraiser (Mountain View)
Come SING with Harmony Werks to help us raise money for Ukraine & Harmony Werks as The Pear Theatre opens its doors for us to to host our Still Standing / Stand With Ukraine 2: Community Sing-A-Long Fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go to Direct Relief International who will provide medical aid and emergency response support for those in Ukraine. We will need YOUR VOICE to sing with us, ask friends to donate and we will LIVESTREAM performances from Friday 9pm – 12 midnight and again on Saturday from 6am – 8am right here on Givebutter. If you are part of a local band, are a solo performer or just like to sing – please join us at our stage at The Pear Theatre at 1110 La Avenida St in Mountain View from 8pm to 8am and volunteer to perform, plus we will be accepting cash donations at the location throughout the event so bring a few dollars to help out!
