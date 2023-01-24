Come SING with Harmony Werks to help us raise money for Ukraine & Harmony Werks as The Pear Theatre opens its doors for us to to host our Still Standing / Stand With Ukraine 2: Community Sing-A-Long Fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go to Direct Relief International who will provide medical aid and emergency response support for those in Ukraine. We will need YOUR VOICE to sing with us, ask friends to donate and we will LIVESTREAM performances from Friday 9pm – 12 midnight and again on Saturday from 6am – 8am right here on Givebutter. If you are part of a local band, are a solo performer or just like to sing – please join us at our stage at The Pear Theatre at 1110 La Avenida St in Mountain View from 8pm to 8am and volunteer to perform, plus we will be accepting cash donations at the location throughout the event so bring a few dollars to help out!

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO