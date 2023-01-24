ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

US News and World Report

Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
GRANTS PASS, OR

