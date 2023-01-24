Read full article on original website
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Paraguay's VP and Former President, Citing Corruption
(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes and current Vice President Hugo Velazquez, citing "rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions." The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also blacklisted four entities owned or controlled by Cartes. It accused Cartes of participating in corrupt...
EU Wants to Send More Migrants Away as Irregular Arrivals Grow
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -European Union ministers on Thursday sought ways to curb irregular immigration and send more people away as arrivals rose from pandemic lows, reviving controversial ideas for border fences and asylum centres outside of Europe. EU border agency Frontex reported some 330,000 unauthorised arrivals last year, the highest since...
More than 140,000 EU citizens in UK may have wrongly received benefits
Independent Monitoring Authority concerned by Home Office error and impact it could have on those affected
Japan eyes easing S.Korea export controls as Seoul seeks to improve ties -media
TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japan is considering relaxing controls on exports to South Korea as its president, Yoon Suk-yeol, seeks to improve ties amid a strained East Asian security environment, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday.
Iranian-Backed Murder-for-Hire Group Behind Brooklyn Assassination Attempt
The Department of Justice on Friday unveiled stunning details into an Iran-backed attempt to assassinate an American journalist at her Brooklyn home last year – the latest in what officials warn is an “alarming” rise in plots orchestrated by nation states targeting people inside the U.S. [
US citizen charged over alleged killing of DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities have charged an American citizen over the alleged murder of a female DJ in Colombia whose body was discovered inside a suitcase at the bottom of a garbage container.
Turkey Says It Is 'Meaningless' to Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and...
Haiti Police Block Streets, Break Into Airport to Protest Officer Killings
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's...
Organization of American States Backs Peru's President as Protests Mount
(Reuters) -The Organization of American States' permanent council expressed its "full support" for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left dozens dead. Attending virtually, Boluarte told the council meeting in Washington that she had asked Peru's Congress to approve early elections "as soon...
At Least One Dead, Several Injured in Machete Attack at Southern Spain Churches
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra...
Peru Recalls Ambassador to Honduras for 'Unacceptable Interference' as Diplomatic Spat Deepens
(Reuters) - Peru withdrew its ambassador to Honduras, Jorge Raffo, due to Honduras' "unacceptable interference" in the internal affairs of Peru, the South American nation's foreign ministry said on Thursday. The step is part of a deepening showdown between Peru President Dina Boluarte and her regional peers, including the leftist...
Ukraine to Summon Hungarian Envoy Over 'Unacceptable' Remarks by Orban
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian foreign ministry will summon Hungary's ambassador to complain about "completely unacceptable" remarks Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made about Ukraine, Kyiv said on Friday. The announcement marks a new low in ties between the two neighbours. Hungary has repeatedly criticised European Union sanctions on Russia, saying...
In Change of Course, U.S. Agrees to Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States announced on Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with 31 advanced M1 Abrams tanks worth $400 million in a matter of months, a decision that helped break a diplomatic logjam with Germany over how best to help Kyiv in its war against Russia. President Joe...
Half of U.S. Mass Attacks Sparked by Personal, Workplace Disputes -Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Half of the mass attacks in the United States from 2016-2020 were sparked by personal, domestic or workplace disputes, according to a new U.S. Secret Service report that aims to prevent violence by identifying warning signs. The attackers were overwhelmingly men, often with histories of mental health...
Kenyan Court Convicts Venezuelan Diplomat for Envoy's Murder
NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Wednesday found a Venezuelan diplomat guilty of murdering the Latin American nation's acting ambassador a decade ago at her home in an upmarket Nairobi neighbourhood. Dwight Sagaray, who was the first secretary at the embassy, was found guilty of the July 2012 killing...
North Korea Slams United States for Pledging Tanks to Ukraine
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday denounced U.S. pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, made the remarks in a statement...
U.S. States Challenge Biden Rule on Socially Conscious Investing
(Reuters) - A coalition of 25 U.S. states led by Texas and Utah filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plans to consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors such as climate change and racial justice when selecting investments. The states filed a complaint...
Thai PM Walks Out of News Conference Over Question on Ex-Leader Thaksin
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The mere mention of Thailand's ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra prompted Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to walk out of a news conference this week, irked by talk of the exiled political heavyweight's long-touted return. As a general in a royalist military that ousted the governments of both...
Africa Must Fight 'Strongman' Backslide, Billionaire Ibrahim Says
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africa must fight against a slide towards strongman authoritarianism that has resulted in a series of military coups and a clampdown on civil society in many countries, Sudanese-British billionaire Mo Ibrahim said. Ibrahim's foundation launched its Index of African Governance (IIAG) on Wednesday, which warned that advances...
