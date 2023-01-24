ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to live in Portland or Seattle to have access to a great coffee shop . Every state in America has numerous coffee shops that roast their own beans, craft their own drinks and offer environments that are unique to their own regions —but only one can be the best in Ohio.

Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best coffee shops in every state. They named Mom 'n 'Em Coffee & Wine in Cincinnati as the premiere spot to grab a cup of joe. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Are you one of those people with a clever collection of dish towels or retro drawings professing your dual love for coffee and wine? Then you'll find your tribe at Mom 'N' Em Coffee in Cincinnati. The spot is an ode to owners Tony and Austin Ferrari , who wanted to start a business to give back to their mother. The result is a place where you can either fuel up or wind down, offering both fresh roasted coffee and a collection of small batch, hard-to-find wines that would make most wine bars jealous. That's part of why it was named one of the top five coffee shops in America by Food & Wine in 2019."

Going out of state? Check out the full list of the best coffee shops in every state from Tasting table .

