Everything to Know About Ben Affleck’s New Film ‘Air’

Ben Affleck on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images for The New York Times

Ben Affleck is gearing up for his next directorial film.

The Oscar winner and Amazon Studios revealed on Monday that Affleck’s new film, “Air,” will release globally in theaters on April 5. The film tells the story of a rookie Michael Jordan embarking on his now long-standing partnership with Nike’s basketball division, which “revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand,” according to the film studio. “Air” is the first project to come from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, the duo’s independent production studio.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘Air’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck said in a statement. “The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.”

The film stars Affleck as Nike cofounder Phil Knight, Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Jason Bateman as Nike executive Rob Strasser and Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother Deloris, among others.

“Ben, Matt and this all-star cast have delivered a fantastic film that will move, inspire and entertain audiences around the globe,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With Ben’s incredible direction, the film delivers a nostalgic look back at a culture-defining moment that absolutely lends itself to a global theatrical event.”

“Air” will also stream on Amazon’s Prime Video at a later date.