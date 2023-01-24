Read full article on original website
West County pays tribute to Janet Abelson’s lasting legacy
Former El Cerrito City Councilmember Janet Abelson, 76, passed away peacefully Jan. 26, according to the City. Her longtime legacy of public service in El Cerrito was hailed by local leaders spanning from the City’s Mayor Lisa Motoyama to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia to City of Richmond Crime Prevention Manager Michelle Denise Milam.
Urban gardening volunteers to receive skills and free food
Farms to Grow, Inc., an Oakland nonprofit that’s been advocating for Black and other underrepresented farmers for nearly two decades, has launched its latest Urban Garden Project in Richmond and is looking for volunteers to give it a helping hand. An added perk? Those that commit to assisting the nonprofit will receive free food.
The Hidden Genius Project accepting youth applications in Richmond
The Hidden Genius Project is currently accepting applications for its Intensive Immersion Program, which among its nationwide locations, is offered at the RYSE Youth Center in Richmond. The deadline to apply is Feb. 19, 2023. The Intensive Immersion Program is open to Black male youth in 8th through 10th grades...
San Pablo Library offers after-school homework help for students
Students from kindergarten through 6th grade needing help with their homework after school can receive support at the San Pablo Library, 13751 San Pablo Ave., from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Volunteer tutors will help students in those grades in all subjects. No appointments or reservations are needed, and...
Jelly’s Place at risk of losing San Pablo home in auction
The Jelly’s Place animal shelter and adoption center in San Pablo could be forced from its current home at 2905 San Pablo Dam Road, as its founder Julie Bainbridge says she recently learned the property is set to be auctioned on March 7. Caltrans owns the property and has...
Ribbon cutting planned for Little Buddha Lounge in Richmond
The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 22, to welcome the Little Buddha Lounge, an oxygen bar and salt tavern geared towards holistic healing therapies. The community is invited to wear all black (requested, not mandatory) to the event set for 3 p.m. at...
Local health providers partner on education campaign amid tridemic
Contra Costa Health and Kaiser Permanente have teamed up on a public health education campaign to inform community members about self-care recovery tips and remote treatment options for common illnesses via a new webpage. The cooperative effort comes as the triple threat of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)—also known as a “tridemic”—stubbornly rages on.
Richmond High substitute teacher fired after attack on teen who used racial slur
West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst issued a statement today regarding the firing of a Black substitute teacher seen on video physically attacking a student who called him a racial slur at Richmond High on Monday, Jan. 23. The incident prompted a peaceful protest on...
Kaiser recruiting next generation of marriage and family therapists
With demand for mental health services reaching some of its highest levels to date, there is an increasing need for more mental health professionals. In fact, according to a recent study by the California Health Care Foundation, approximately 6 percent of both California and U.S. adults reported needing mental health treatment or counseling but not being able to get it.
Blü Egyptian to bring ‘funky dance party’ to Baltic Kiss
Chico will invade Rich City when Blü Egyptian brings its “funky dance party” tunes to the Baltic Kiss in Point Richmond Fri., Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person for those 21 and over. Blü Egyptian prides itself on its songwriting, high energy shows,...
Super Slice to celebrate grand opening on San Pablo Ave.
The El Cerrito Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening for Super Slice, a new, New York-style pizza restaurant on San Pablo Avenue close to Central Avenue. The event is slated to occur at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the restaurant at 10180 San Pablo Ave. El Cerrito...
Richmond sideshow driver cited due to citizen’s video
A driver suspected of participating in a sideshow in Richmond on Saturday was cited and his car was impounded for 30 days after he was seen in a video that a citizen provided to police. After the citizen sent the Richmond Police Department video footage of the sideshow activity, an...
‘Window on Wetlands’ underscores importance of healthy marshes
Arts of Point Richmond has unveiled a new exhibition called Window on Wetlands at the Point Richmond Post Office now through March 14. The exhibition features the work of Arts of Point Richmond members Becca Riley, a textile artist, and Bonnie Leonard, a fused glass artist, that makes the flora and fauna of local marshes come alive through an “eye-popping display of used glass and textile art,” per the organization.
Richmond police patrol activity report for Jan. 16-19
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 792 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Two WCCUSD schools named ‘2023 California Distinguished Schools’
The California Department of Education honored two schools in the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) and 28 in Contra Costa County with the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. Kensington Elementary in Kensington and Madera Elementary in El Cerrito both earned the WCCUSD honor, which recognizes schools for “their...
Animal abuse investigation leads to weapons bust in San Pablo
An investigation into animal abuse led to the serving Tuesday of a search warrant in San Pablo, the arrest of the animal’s owner, along with the seizure of illegal drugs, guns and money on Tuesday, according to the San Pablo Police Department. San Pablo police worked with officers from...
Nat Bates, first elected to Richmond council in 1967, bids ‘final farewell’
Former Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates, who at age 91 was the nation’s oldest elected official, penned this farewell speech for his final day in office Jan. 10, 2023. After serving this great City of Richmond twice as it’s Mayor, several times as Vice Mayor, and many years as a Councilmember since 1967, this day has very special meaning to me as I emotionally bid my final farewell.
Investigation of San Pablo shooting uncovers stolen vehicle ring
An 18-year-old man suffered non life threatening injuries last November after confronting armed suspects who were allegedly trying to steal his parked car in front of his San Pablo home. The subsequent investigation not only led to the arrests of several suspects, but the seizure of 17 stolen vehicles worth...
Contra Costa County’s Probation Department goes mobile
Contra Costa County’s Probation Department is rolling out three recreation vans as mobile offices for its Probation and Pretrial Services programs and for its community outreach efforts, it recently announced. The vans were first purchased in May 2022 through a partnership with Contra Costa Superior Court. The Probation Department’s...
Contra Costa shelters increase capacity ahead of more heavy storms
Contra Costa County has expanded shelters and augmented outreach to the unhoused ahead of another series of heavy rain storms this week. The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP) is adding capacity for 20 adults and three families effective immediately, according to Contra Costa Health (CCH). Also, Bay Area Rescue Mission has up to nine beds available for men and up to 14 beds for the Women and Children’s Shelter, effective immediately.
