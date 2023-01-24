ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Local health providers partner on education campaign amid tridemic

Contra Costa Health and Kaiser Permanente have teamed up on a public health education campaign to inform community members about self-care recovery tips and remote treatment options for common illnesses via a new webpage. The cooperative effort comes as the triple threat of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)—also known as a “tridemic”—stubbornly rages on.
Kaiser recruiting next generation of marriage and family therapists

With demand for mental health services reaching some of its highest levels to date, there is an increasing need for more mental health professionals. In fact, according to a recent study by the California Health Care Foundation, approximately 6 percent of both California and U.S. adults reported needing mental health treatment or counseling but not being able to get it.
‘Window on Wetlands’ underscores importance of healthy marshes

Arts of Point Richmond has unveiled a new exhibition called Window on Wetlands at the Point Richmond Post Office now through March 14. The exhibition features the work of Arts of Point Richmond members Becca Riley, a textile artist, and Bonnie Leonard, a fused glass artist, that makes the flora and fauna of local marshes come alive through an “eye-popping display of used glass and textile art,” per the organization.
Richmond police patrol activity report for Jan. 16-19

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 792 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Nat Bates, first elected to Richmond council in 1967, bids ‘final farewell’

Former Richmond City Councilmember Nat Bates, who at age 91 was the nation’s oldest elected official, penned this farewell speech for his final day in office Jan. 10, 2023. After serving this great City of Richmond twice as it’s Mayor, several times as Vice Mayor, and many years as a Councilmember since 1967, this day has very special meaning to me as I emotionally bid my final farewell.
Contra Costa shelters increase capacity ahead of more heavy storms

Contra Costa County has expanded shelters and augmented outreach to the unhoused ahead of another series of heavy rain storms this week. The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP) is adding capacity for 20 adults and three families effective immediately, according to Contra Costa Health (CCH). Also, Bay Area Rescue Mission has up to nine beds available for men and up to 14 beds for the Women and Children’s Shelter, effective immediately.
