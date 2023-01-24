ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster. Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us. Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Wolf Pen Creek Body Found

COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters. The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Health Hub opens family care clinic in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - New healthcare opportunities have made their way to Grimes County. Texas A&M Health Hub opened its first Family Care Clinic on Saturday in Navasota. The clinic features amenities like a procedure room, an ultrasound room, nine exam rooms and more. Family care, pediatric care, and obstetric...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M hosts meet and greet ahead of season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball fans got a chance to meet the team at Davis Diamond on Saturday. A couple hundred fans braved the rain for an open practice, facility tour and autograph signing. Head coach Trisha Ford has held yearly meet and greets during her time at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A Pair of Aggies Named NCEA Distinguished Alumni

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M former equestrian student-athlete, Jennifer Jones ‘03 and current associate head coach Abby O’Mara were each awarded with National Collegiate Equestrian Association Distinguished Alumni awards, announced Friday by the NCEA. Jones received the distinguished alumni award in community engagement, while O’Mara was recognized...
WACO, TX

