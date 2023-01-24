Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan High Viking Band hosts mattress sale to raise funds for a new travel trailer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Bryan High School Viking Band spent Sunday honing their sales skills for their annual mattress fundraiser. The Bryan High School Boosters Mattress Fundraiser began in 2019 but was postponed over the last few years. The one-day sale raises money for the band for needed...
KBTX.com
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster. Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us. Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
KBTX.com
Navasota boys drop close contest 61-57 to El Campo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota high school boys basketball team dropped a close contest to El Campo 61-57 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
KBTX.com
Wolf Pen Creek Body Found
KBTX.com
Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters. The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Health Hub opens family care clinic in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - New healthcare opportunities have made their way to Grimes County. Texas A&M Health Hub opened its first Family Care Clinic on Saturday in Navasota. The clinic features amenities like a procedure room, an ultrasound room, nine exam rooms and more. Family care, pediatric care, and obstetric...
KBTX.com
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
KBTX.com
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley veteran exposed to burn pits faces uphill battle to receive treatment
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Sgt. Maj. Sid Hamid is an Army Special Forces Green Beret with nearly 40 years of honorable service in the United States Military. Currently enlisted as a reservist, the Robertson County veteran has had his share of medical challenges since leaving active duty. Sid has been diagnosed...
KBTX.com
No. 4 Texas A&M Bests FAU to Advance to Finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team overcame the weather, and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-0), at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals versus No. 20 Florida. Despite rain delays, the Aggies started strong in doubles play. Mary...
KBTX.com
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
KBTX.com
Navasota girls cruise by El Campo 75-33
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 20th ranked Navasota girls basketball team cruised by El Campo 75-33 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M hosts meet and greet ahead of season opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball fans got a chance to meet the team at Davis Diamond on Saturday. A couple hundred fans braved the rain for an open practice, facility tour and autograph signing. Head coach Trisha Ford has held yearly meet and greets during her time at...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
KBTX.com
Aledo head football coach and former Consol assistant Tim Buchanan announces retirement
ALEDO, Texas (KBTX) - Aledo head football coach and former A&M Consolidated assistant Tim Buchanan plans to retire at the end of the school year after 30 years with the Bearcats. Aledo athletic director Steve Wood will also step down at the end of the school year. Buchanan and Wood...
KBTX.com
A Pair of Aggies Named NCEA Distinguished Alumni
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M former equestrian student-athlete, Jennifer Jones ‘03 and current associate head coach Abby O’Mara were each awarded with National Collegiate Equestrian Association Distinguished Alumni awards, announced Friday by the NCEA. Jones received the distinguished alumni award in community engagement, while O’Mara was recognized...
KBTX.com
IL Texas Aggieland High School turns social studies classroom into holocaust exhibit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at IL Texas Aggieland High School got their hands on a piece of history. The social studies department has been studying the holocaust and even turned one of their classrooms into a holocaust exhibit. The school was able to obtain artifacts from that time...
