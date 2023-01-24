Read full article on original website
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
countylinemagazine.com
‘Good Night, My Love’: Texarkana Features Photography by Ernest C. Withers
The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s 21st Annual Regional Celebration of African American Artists focuses on the historic photojournalism of Ernest C. Withers. Titled Good Night, My Love, the exhibit runs through March 25 and features entries by local enthusiasts and a cell phone photography competition among high school students.
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Steven Todd Cox
On Jan. 20, 2023, our world lost a beloved brother, father, uncle, friend, and Nashville Scrapper: Steven Todd Cox. His family and friends are heartbroken by this loss. Those who knew him are invited to celebrate his life on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Ark., at 200 Lake Nichols Drive from 5-7 p.m.
onlyinark.com
Spotlight on Arkansas Communities: Texarkana
Is it an Arkansas city? Is it in Texas? The answer is both. Texarkana is a unique city that straddles the state lines of Arkansas and Texas. Throw in nearby Louisiana, and you have the name of a city with two mayors, two city councils, and a lot of shared history.
Dean Daughtry, Co-Founder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, Dead at 76
Dean Daughtry, a co-founder of Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died at age 76. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post on the band's official page. "We're sad to announce the passing of our longtime and original member Dean 'OX' Daughtry," read the post. "For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a couple of years ago, cutting short his goal of 50 years. He was like a bulldog, but his friends knew him as 'OX." Our hearts go out to his wife Donna, and his family. We're gonna miss you, Ol' Buddy."
KTBS
Animal rescue group help spay and neuter Texarkana pets
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Animal advocates are offering low-cost spay and neuter clinics to help combat the overpopulation of pets in the Texarkana area. Last year, the Arkansas side of the city passed an ordinance requiring pets to be spayed or neutered. The spay and neuter clinic not only helps prevent unwanted litters, or pets that get dumped and left behind, but animal advocates says it also improves or promotes the animal's health.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Middle, Magnolia High parent-teacher conference date changes
The Magnolia School District has changed the date for its February parent-teacher conferences at Magnolia Middle School and Magnolia High School to avoid a conflict with Valentine’s Day. The conferences for those two campuses have been moved to Thursday, February 16.
KTBS
Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing
PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
easttexasradio.com
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
Mark Your Calendar for the 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction
The 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction will be coming your way on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School located at 171 Locust Street. Since the first auction was held in 20l2, over $554,000 has been raised to help beautify and improve the Ashdown downtown area and the City Park. The money raised this year will go toward continued improvements in the downtown area and at the City Park.
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
ktoy1047.com
Men who burglarized Texarkana, Wake Village ATMs sentenced to prison
26-year-old Teddrick Solomon and 21-year-old Corde St. Jules received 46 months and 41 months respectively in federal prison for their part in burglarizing the ATM at Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane on January 26, 2021, and the ATM at the Texar on 7th Street in Wake Village on February 2, 2021. Each man was also ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution.
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ktoy1047.com
TTPD: Leaving your car warming up presents opportunity for theft
According to police, it takes only seconds for someone to jump in your ride and take off. Police say that they’ve already seen four cases like this in the last two weeks. Last year, police say, 134 vehicles were stolen in Texarkana, Texas. In many of those cases, the owner left the keys in the unlocked vehicle.
