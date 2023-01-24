Read full article on original website
Habitat ReStore seeking donations from the community
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity is calling out for donations for it’s ReStore in Portage. According to officials, sales at their Habitat ReStore are hopping, but they are looking to catch up with demand. The ReStore provides low-cost home improvement and decor...
AUDIO: Stuck clock on Woodward Elementary School keeping time again
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A clock tower that has stood along one of Kalamazoo’s historic streets for over a century is now keeping time again. The unique clock rises from the top of Woodward School for Technology and Research, and Cynthia Wittingham, with the Stuart Area Neighborhood Association says they have been interested in having it repaired for sometime.
Kalamazoo city area bridge to close for 6 months for maintenance and repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo city area bridge is slated to close for about six months. The Paterson Street Bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February. The city of Kalamazoo said in a news release...
Two firefighters receive minor burns while battling house fire in St. Joseph Co.
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two firefighters received minor burns while battling a house fire near Three Rivers on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County. Crews responding to the fire were also told there might be residents inside of the structure.
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
Calhoun County Public Health Department seeks performance input for COVID-19 response
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is seeking input from the public on it’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say the input will be used to put together an After Action Review, or AAR. They consider the AAR valuable documentation to help them evaluate the health department’s response which will help them make better decisions for future incidents.
Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
K9 Bruno, drone bring parole absconder to justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle driven by Brian...
Four charges filed against Coldwater mother in alleged shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting at a home just north of Coldwater which was reported...
Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
