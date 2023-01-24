Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?April KillianFlorence, AL
Shoals JailsJENNArallyspeakingoutFlorence, AL
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong ReasonsApril KillianAlabama State
Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland ParkApril KillianFlorence, AL
Related
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
13 artists who came to Alabama to record at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
In 1969, a music producer from New York loaned money to four 20-somethings in the tiny town of Sheffield, Alabama to start their very own recording studio. Those young men are known as the Swampers. They've recorded the likes of Cher, Boz Scaggs and Rod Stewart. Here are 13 artists that have made history at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
WHNT-TV
New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool
One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. The University of North Alabama Spring Enrollment …. The University of North Alabama has had its 15th consecutive semester of...
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
SUV collides with house in Limestone County, no injuries reported
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
Decatur Police investigate shooting involving juvenile
A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation in Decatur, according to local law enforcement officials.
mynwapaper.com
Arley Police disarm possible shooter at Duncan Bridge Campground
ARLEY - The report of a male subject shooting a gun and a female subject possibly shot inside a car at Duncan Bridge Campground Jan. 22, led the Arley Police into an altercation with the subject in order to disarm him. Zelaya Cerrato, 37, of Honduras, has been charged with...
Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense
An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
State Troopers asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run in Muscle Shoals
On November 5, 2022, Authorities say that 29-year-old Corey Maxwell was walking near Alabama 184 at around 2:15 a.m. when he was hit and killed.
WAAY-TV
Investigator: Victim woke up during assault, fought off attacker at Morgan Co. home
A woman who was asleep at her boyfriend's house in Lacey's Spring woke up to find someone else in bed with her, assaulting her as she slept, according to an affidavit filed this week in Morgan County District Court. The affiant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator, said the incident...
WAAY-TV
Reward announced for tip that solves years-old Lawrence County death case now classified as murder
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office hopes a new $5,000 reward will help solve a 2-year-old death investigation that's now being considered a homicide. Tariq Steward, 21, was fatally shot on Dec. 12, 2020. He was in a car with two other individuals at the time, parked outside a gas station.
Comments / 0