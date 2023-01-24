Obituary: Richard “Calvin” Fridley, Sr., 77

FRIDLEY

Richard “Calvin” Fridley, Sr., age 77, of 2316 Kanawha Trail, Covington, VA, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 341 Grande Road in Covington.

Calvin was born March 25, 1945, in Alleghany County, VA, to the late John and Eleanor Wickline Fridley and was a retired houseman for The Greenbrier Hotel.

He served in the United States Army from 1966 until 1969, participating in the Vietnam War in ’67 and ’68. He was a life member of the Curtis A. Smith Post 1033 Veterans of Foreign Wars, and former trustee and current surgeon and Honor Guard member for decades. He belonged to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, was dedicated to taking care of elderly veterans, and loved his military reunions which he never missed.

He was a lifelong member of the Dunlap Christian Church of Covington, where he served as a deacon for decades. He was a member of the Alleghany County Water and Sewer Board since 2009 and worked on the Board of Zoning Appeals since 2007. He was very active with his family and also loved farming and hunting. He really enjoyed spending time at his camp on Big Ridge and loved sharing photos and family history with family and friends. Most of all, he loved the Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Lee Fridley; two sisters, Mary Ellen Fridley and Ruth Johnson; and a brother, Paul Fridley.

He is survived by his wife, Phillis June Bates Fridley; two daughters, Mary Anne Fridley (fiancée, Ricky Riley) and Phyllis Kathleen Fridley; a son, Richard C. Fridley, Jr. (Ashley Morris Fridley); and a special granddaughter raised in the home, Adrienne Fridley, all of Covington. Also surviving are four brothers, Ledford Fridley of Newport News, Allen Fridley of Covington, Delbert Fridley (Susan) of Covington, and Michael Fridley (Emily) of Covington; two sisters, Becky Kelley of Kentucky and Elizabeth Simpson Bates (Richard) of Covington; seven grandchildren, Laura Rogers, Andy Rogers, Emma Fridley, Ashley Wolfe, Michael Wolfe, E. J. Wolfe, and McKinlee Riley; eleven great-grandchildren, Ethan Rogers, Kylie Fridley, Emberlyn Fridley, London Noel, Paris Noel, Oaklee Jessee, Hazel Wolfe, Xavier Wolfe, Journee Hosey, Paislee Wolfe, and Peyton Robertson; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Wayne “Weasel” Reese, Roger Kirk, David Fawcett, Jerry Hepler, Jerry Humphries, Buddy Coleman, Larry Canterberry, and Delmas Burns.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. in First Christian Church of Covington with Reverend Bill Gilliland, Reverend Larry Atkin, Pastor Don Kennedy, and Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Covington. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by members of the Curtis A. Smith Post 1033 VFW of Covington and by members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Pallbearers will be Matthew Holland, Ricky Riley, E. J. Wolfe, Gary Knuckols, Doug McClain, Scott Fridley, Roger Kirk, and David Fawcett. Jerry Hepler will serve as an alternate pallbearer. A dinner will be served at the church following the service.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Dunlap Christian Church, c/o Larry Canterberry, 2353 Kanawha Trail, Covington, VA 24426.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.

