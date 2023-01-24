ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

City leaders one step closer to passing new safety rules for bars, clubs in downtown Orlando

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Video: City leaders one step closer to passing new safety rules for bars, clubs in downtown Orlando Orlando city leaders are one step closer to passing into law, two proposals meant to keep people safe in downtown. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are one step closer to passing into law, two proposals meant to keep people safe in downtown.

Two ordinances passed their first reading on Monday.

One proposal would launch a moratorium on new downtown nightclubs for six months.

The other would create a new permit for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight.

However, some business owners say the changes would create big issues for them.

Business owners at Monday night’s meeting seemed fine with changes except for one thing. The cost.

Part of the proposed permit requires off-duty officers to be hired.

And businesses with more than 150 patrons would have to pay for extra police security.

The cost would be at minimum about $600 a night.

According to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, it cost the city about $40,000 a weekend for all the extra security it has in place at the moment.

The city and business owners have another six weeks to get on the same page.

The final vote will be in March.

Orlando, FL
