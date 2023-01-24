ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood

A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
WILDWOOD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

WIN: Let Manhattan Bagel Cater Your Big Game Party

The BIG GAME is just over two weeks away and you might be planning what type of food you want at your party...well we have you covered. Get game day ready with catering from Manhattan Bagel!. Win your classic NY-style deli sandwich tray for the big game including assorted sandwich...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy