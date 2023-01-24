Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28
The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
Enjoy The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Coming to Texarkana’s Perot Theatre in Feb
If you love magic then get ready for a great evening of fun with the Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! This show will be presented by TRAHC and It's coming to the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. This show is a national tour production that is magic at it's...
Check Out Our Latest ‘Salute to Service’ Local Marine Hero
Townsquare Media / Texarkana is always proud to feature our Nation's heroes, at work and at play whenever we get the chance to do so, today we have a young man to feature, a Marine Sargeant from Nashville, Arkansas. Any guesses yet?. US Marine Sgt. Fidel A. Berruquin from Nashville,...
2023 Bridal Fair – It’s A Wrap
If you're planning a wedding in 2023 then chances are you were at the 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair held on January 21. If you're just hearing about it, we are sorry you missed it, you will have to wait until next year. But for now, check out some of what you missed...
Calling All Dog Lovers! It’s The AKC Dog Show in Texarkana in February
If you love dogs then you do not want to miss this. It's the 2023 AKC Dog Show, happening soon in Texarkana. The Kennel Club of Texarkana is proud to present the 2023 annual AKC Dog Show that will take place at the Four States Fair in Texarkana, Arkansas next weekend on Friday, February 3, Saturday, February 4 and wrapping up on Sunday, February 5.
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
TexAmericas Center Announces $1.5 Million Expansion of a Texarkana Area Company
We love to hear great news about local businesses growing. TexAmericas Center (TAC), has been making a lot of news since it is now one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States right here in Texarkana. The other great news is they just announced that Rowe Casa Organics another local company is doing very well also. Rowe Casa Organics is growing and they are once again expanding their operations at TAC with a 1.5 million expansion into a 24,000-square-foot complex of buildings.
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
Mark Your Calendar for the 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction
The 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction will be coming your way on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School located at 171 Locust Street. Since the first auction was held in 20l2, over $554,000 has been raised to help beautify and improve the Ashdown downtown area and the City Park. The money raised this year will go toward continued improvements in the downtown area and at the City Park.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
Texarkana Don’t Leave Your Car ‘Puffing’ Cause It May Get Stolen
Texarkana Texas Police are warning citizens in our community that if you don't want to become a victim of a stolen vehicle do not leave your car unattended while warming it up or getting gas. It takes only a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your car and...
Texarkana’s Bridal Fair is Days Away, Here’s a Peek Inside the VIB Gift Bag
Planning a wedding can be daunting. There are so many things to think about. That is why you don't want to miss the 2023 Bridal Fair. It's just days away. Grab your bridesmaids, your mom and your mother-in-law-to-be. You'll have fun and you'll get some important planning and services for your wedding all taken care of.
When Will Texarkana’s New Wadley Regional Medical Center be Ready to Open?
It's almost time to start the construction of the new Wadley Regional Medical Center Hospital. Steward Health Care recently signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the. construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. This new construction will include the Medical Center plus a Medical Office...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
City Council Votes in Long-Time Texarkana Resident Libby White
Libby White has been appointed the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9, by the City of Texarkana, Texas Council. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023. She is a long-time Texarkana, Texas resident who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, and earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with her husband, Brad.
Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs
Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas
If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0