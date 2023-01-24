ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Power 95.9

Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28

The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

2023 Bridal Fair – It’s A Wrap

If you're planning a wedding in 2023 then chances are you were at the 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair held on January 21. If you're just hearing about it, we are sorry you missed it, you will have to wait until next year. But for now, check out some of what you missed...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

TexAmericas Center Announces $1.5 Million Expansion of a Texarkana Area Company

We love to hear great news about local businesses growing. TexAmericas Center (TAC), has been making a lot of news since it is now one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States right here in Texarkana. The other great news is they just announced that Rowe Casa Organics another local company is doing very well also. Rowe Casa Organics is growing and they are once again expanding their operations at TAC with a 1.5 million expansion into a 24,000-square-foot complex of buildings.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Mark Your Calendar for the 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction

The 11th Annual Ashdown Community Auction will be coming your way on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ashdown High School located at 171 Locust Street. Since the first auction was held in 20l2, over $554,000 has been raised to help beautify and improve the Ashdown downtown area and the City Park. The money raised this year will go toward continued improvements in the downtown area and at the City Park.
ASHDOWN, AR
Power 95.9

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area

Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

City Council Votes in Long-Time Texarkana Resident Libby White

Libby White has been appointed the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9, by the City of Texarkana, Texas Council. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023. She is a long-time Texarkana, Texas resident who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, and earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with her husband, Brad.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs

Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas

If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

