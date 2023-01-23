ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County deputies resign after tip leads to investigation into them having sex on duty

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Crimeline tip in May led to a six-month investigation into accusations that two Orange County deputies were having sex on duty.

Skyelar Miller and her supervisor, Robert Garner resigned after internal investigators checked checked their drivecams and bodycams to see that they were turned off at the same time, at the same location. Investigators compared it to their timesheets, and it all added up.

The investigators wrote, “After a comprehensive review of available records, witness testimony, and other acquired evidence, the investigation revealed the following: Based on their sworn testimony, Corporal Garner and Deputy Miller met on numerous occasions throughout 2021 and 2022 and engaged in consensual, sexual intercourse while they were on duty, in their capacities as sworn members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The locations varied and included Deputy Miller’s residence, a church parking lot, and Disney Springs. Evidence gathered during this investigation substantiated elements of their testimony. Specifically, DriveCAM records, which supported timelines and locations. In addition, Axon records confirmed they deactivated their body-worn cameras at times and locations when their patrol vehicles were in the same geographical areas.”

Garner told investigators he turned his bodycam off so he could get his uniform off. Miller said she didn’t disclose their relationship to the higher-ups, although they both admitted it wasn’t right.

Miller said she believes it was another deputy she dated years ago who tipped off Crimeline.

While the investigation doesn’t disclose the tipster, Miller said she was having sex with Angel Mendoza too. The investigation states, “Based on their sworn testimony, Deputy Miller and Deputy Mendoza met on numerous occasions throughout 2021 and 2022 and engaged in consensual, sexual intercourse while they were on duty, in their capacities as sworn members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to the report, that included at Disney, in a storage closet, and that he knew about her other relationship and she was hoping having sex with him would keep him quiet. He resigned too.

As the investigation was still underway, a second Crimeline tip came in about Miller and another deputy she said she had with that third deputy too, just not on duty. He resigned the same time the tip came in, but was not under investigation.

The 51-page investigation wrapped up a few weeks ago. Sheriff John Mina sent a statement saying, “At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards. Engaging in this behavior on duty - when they should have been responding to calls and protecting our community - is unacceptable.”

The statement went on to say, “These former deputies are not worthy of the uniform worn by those that serve with integrity and honor.”

