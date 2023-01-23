ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.9 WKYS

Chrisean Rock Announces Pregnancy, Blueface Says He’s Not The Daddy

By Lance Strong
93.9 WKYS
93.9 WKYS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pziY0_0kPcabkR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PlV5_0kPcabkR00

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are by most measures one of the more notable celebrities couples, or they were but more on that in a moment. The former college track and field athlete shared via social media that she’s expecting, but Blueface was clear in claiming that he is not the daddy.

Chrisean Rock shared details of the pregnancy by way of an Instagram Story post featuring her positive test results and emojis signaling the emotions of impending motherhood. The news was probably not shocking to the couple’s legion of fans who follow their public antics and such online and via their reality television series, Crazy In Love .

After the announcement went wide, Blueface posted a pair of tweets shooting down the possibility of him being the father and other unfounded claims.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it an clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” Blueface wrote.

In another tweet, he adds, “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

Indicative of the up-and-down nature of their relationship, Rock addressed Blueface directly on Twitter.

“Protect him God pls . I really need him to see it through n be a man about sh*t instead of immature idk even know why u talking at all right now. Shut up. Kick back before u reap what u sow,” Rock tweeted over the weekend.

She added, “U acting like I’m gon ask u for sh*t …. Do u wan just not work together… I can take my money else where fr dis sh*t wicked” and threw another shot by seemingly calling Blueface a “weird LA N*gga.”

Stay tuned because this will surely develop.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTl8g_0kPcabkR00

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Shaeeda and Bilal hint at ‘pregnancy’ after he agrees to have a baby

90 Day Fiance fans are asking whether Shaeeda is pregnant after she shared a clip to Instagram of Bilal saying he’d “love to have her baby.” The TLC couple are staying quiet but have certainly raised a few questions in fans’ minds. Many are convinced Shaeeda...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
The Independent

John Legend shares his first photo of newborn daughter with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has shared his first photo celebrating the arrival of his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.The singer first announced the birth of his fourth child with Teigen at a private concert on 13 January, before the model shared the news with the rest of the world.In his own Instagram post on Thursday (26 January), Legend shared a photograph of him cradling Esti in his arms as he beams at the camera.He wrote in the caption: “Our new love.”Commenting on her husband’s latest post, Teigen gushed: “Eeee I love her.”The arrival of the couple’s new daughter comes...
msn.com

Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life

Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
ALASKA STATE
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Maya Devi

Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral

The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Tyla

Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side

A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Speaks On Daughter’s Arrest: “I’m Baffled As Anyone Else”

This week, it was revealed that Rich’s daughter, Ashley Trowers, was arrested after allegedly shooting the father of her child. Following the arrest of his daughter, Rich Dollaz has spoken out about the incident. The Love & Hip Hop star was thrust into headlines this week after his daughter, Ashley Trowers, was reportedly taken into custody. She’s accused of shooting the father of her child, Demiah Tatum, when he showed up at her job.
wonderwall.com

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news

'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
AOL Corp

Baby hilariously humiliates mom in public restroom: ‘Why you gotta do this here’

TikToker and mom Morgan’s (@reptilianstorage) post of her baby embarrassing her while she’s in a public bathroom has viewers in stitches. There’s no shortage of funny — and often embarrassing — moments when you’re a parent. Take it from Morgan, who recently posted a hilarious video of her baby “embarrassing” her in a public restroom by inadvertently making farting noises while blowing raspberries. Viewers were in hysterics over the hilarious misunderstanding.
Casandra Reid

I Was 7 Months Pregnant But Had No Sweet Baby Bump

Expecting what? Where's the evidence? These and other questions my colleagues asked. No, dear Reader. The above image was never me. I did not stand a chance to be that popping, even in a million years. Two pregnancies later, the mysteries surrounding both are still just that…mysterious for me to explain.
93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

92
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The most hip hop and R&B in the DMV!

 https://kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy