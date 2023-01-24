Read full article on original website
NFC Championship Game picks: San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who goes to the Super Bowl?
There are only two teams left playing in the NFC, and they will meet in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET when the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles’ path to the game was pretty simple. After earning a bye week and...
Huge 49ers injury changes everything in NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles
Big injury news from the big game. San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles to a right elbow injury. According to the FOX Sports broadcast, Purdy is questionable to return. The 49ers’ backup quarterback is 36-year-old...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Is there a chance 49ers’ best player misses NFC Championship vs. Eagles?
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Not exactly. Pro Football Talk reports San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice Thursday as he deals with a calf injury. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting McCaffrey...
Eagles defense dominated 49ers after ‘disrespectful’ comments by George Kittle
PHILADELPHIA – Leading up to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, much of the discussion was about the 49ers defense, which finished the regular season as the top-ranked in the league after allowing just 300 yards per game. The Eagles defense bit...
Eagles, 49ers coordinators in demand following NFC Championship Game
Sunday is funday for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But following the NFC Championship Game, it will be just another manic Monday for several coaches on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “San Francisco 49ers defensive...
Eagles inactive list: Who took a seat to make room for Avonte Maddox vs. 49ers in NFC Championship?
PHILADELPHIA – The NFC Championship Game is finally here, and the Eagles will be looking to advance to their first Super Bowl since the 2017-2018 season, a run that ended with the team getting their first Vince Lombardi Trophy. Cornerback Avonte Maddox and linebacker T.J. Edwards were not part...
Eagles-49ers weather forecast: Chance of rain for NFC Championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field
Mother Nature appears to be smiling on the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, who meet Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET. Here’s the latest forecast from the National Weather Service....
Super Bowl 2023: Will Eagles be home team?
The Eagles will be able to make themselves at home in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia, which beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, will be the home team for Super Bowl LVII. But it has nothing to do with the Eagles owning the NFL’s...
Eagles’ Haason Reddick ready to pass rush his way to Super Bowl: ‘This is an all-out bloody turf war for him’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles rookie Kyron Johnson occupies the locker next to Haason Reddick, the six-year veteran who collected a career-high 16 sacks that tied for second most in the NFL during the regular season. To glean insights, Johnson listens intently. “I always hear him saying, ‘I can’t wait to...
Eagles’ Haason Reddick, N.J. native, wreaked havoc in 31-7 rout of 49ers to send team to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick signed his three-year, $45 million with the team in March, he talked about his journeys as a lightly recruited Haddon Heights High School player and a walk-on at Temple University. Reddick was overlooked everywhere he played, and had to prove that he could be an impact player.
Eagles celebrate NFC title win on Twitter: ‘Super Bowl bound!’
The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl. The team will make its second appearance in the NFL championship game in five years after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Sunday in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles must tackle this 49ers problem to reach Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are trying to stick to their normal routines — study regimens, workout schedules, meal plans, sleeping patterns, you name it. So, cornerback Darius Slay passed out the usual desserts after Friday’s...
