NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFC Championship Game picks: San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who goes to the Super Bowl?
There are only two teams left playing in the NFC, and they will meet in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET when the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles’ path to the game was pretty simple. After earning a bye week and...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Is there a chance 49ers’ best player misses NFC Championship vs. Eagles?
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Not exactly. Pro Football Talk reports San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice Thursday as he deals with a calf injury. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting McCaffrey...
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Eagles injury report: Linebacker added to list, cornerback could return for NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA – During a typical Friday practice before a Sunday game, the Eagles would work on some red zone situations before returning to the field to stretch and go through their regular practice flow. However, this was no typical week because the team was preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles reload defense in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
The rich are set to get richer. The Philadelphia Eagles, who will host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, also are sitting on a pair of first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. That includes the No. 10 pick overall, thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.
Struggling Bulls aim for consistent effort vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls’ season-long search for answers continues Saturday when they visit the Orlando Magic to wrap up a three-game
Herein we reveal the lehighvalleylive Wrestlers of the Week
Some red-hot weeks led to weekly awards for this week’s lehighvalleylive Wrestlers of the Week. Each week, we’ll honor a Wrestler of the Week from our New Jersey coverage area, the Colonial League, and the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, and honorable mentions. A word here: there are often many...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham ‘not the guy I was,’ but still having a huge impact on defense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham has been to the top of the mountain. And he fully intends on getting back, even if it takes a little longer now than it used to. “I know I’m not the guy I was early on [in my career],” Graham, 34,...
Kings kick off long road trip with two at Minnesota
The Sacramento Kings open a seven-game road trip on Saturday with the first of two consecutive games in Minneapolis against
