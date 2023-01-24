Read full article on original website
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
voguebusiness.com
With a standout men’s show, Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke exits on a high note
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Louis Vuitton’s Autumn/Winter 2023 menswear show on Thursday in Paris was a blockbuster, setting up a grand exit for CEO Michael Burke, who is stepping down from his role on 1 February as part of a bigger management shakeup at LVMH.
Meet Delphine Arnault, the daughter of the world's richest man and now one of the most powerful women in fashion as the CEO of Dior
The 47-year-old eldest child of LVMH boss Bernard Arnault was most recently in charge of product-related activities for Louis Vuitton.
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
A glamourous Parisian's haute couture wardrobe goes up for auction at Christie's
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A wardrobe owned by a Parisian woman who rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent and other famous French designers is up for online auction at Christie's as Haute Couture week kicks off in Paris.
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
The Best Backstage Moments at the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
It’s couture week in Paris, which means all the top supermodels and VIP guests are in town for the week’s biggest shows, including names like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and more. This season Haider Ackermann is making a guest appearance as Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer, while Casey Cadwallader is bringing Mugler back to the runways. Which 1990s Mugler models will make an appearance at the show? The only way to find out is to keep up with Vogue Runway’s backstage gallery from the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Margot Robbie Swaps Her Chanel Couture for the Boudoir Trend
Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie regularly looks to the maison for her red-carpet looks – the actor’s Golden Globes couture gown took over 750 hours to create – but on occasion, she likes to switch it up. The press tour for her new film Babylon – in which she plays a roaring ’20s starlet – has seen her wear caped Valentino, Bottega Veneta suiting and an ab-baring Alaïa dress. At the movie’s Sydney premiere, she delivered yet another look that nodded to her glamorous on-screen character.
Vogue100 and Christie’s Celebrated André Leon Talley’s Legacy at Couture Fashion Week
On a chilly Tuesday night in Paris, Vogue100 and Christie’s gathered André Leon Talley’s closest friends and fashion folk for an intimate celebration in honor of his highly anticipated estate sale. During the height of the Haute Couture debuts and just a few days following the anniversary of the esteemed Vogue editor and fashion extraordinaire’s passing, the festivities paid tribute to an icon and his lasting legacy.
Complex
Gucci Names Valentino Fashion Designer Sabato De Sarno as New Creative Director
Gucci appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as the Italian brand’s new creative director. De Sarno will succeed Alessandro Michele, who left Gucci in November after seven years as creative director. “I am deeply honored to take on the role as Creative Director of Gucci,”...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils the Renovated 40,000-Square-Foot Men’s Floor at Its NYC Flagship Store
Toasts are in order for Saks Fifth Avenue. On Thursday, the retailer revealed the final result of the long-simmering renovation on the men’s floor at its New York City flagship store. The men’s space, a 40,000-square-foot shopping destination, was partially unveiled last October, as part of a major $250 million overhaul the store is still undergoing. Now that the dust has settled, the seventh-floor men’s department has a brand new look, with 23 new brands added to the space, abd 19 new shop-in-shops that host a spate of luxury brands. On a tour of the space, Saks senior vice president Louis DiGiacomo...
hypebeast.com
Schiaparelli's Animal Heads Caused a Ruckus and Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama Campaign Continued in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion was much talked about. Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli showed a series of manmade, severed animal heads on couture dresses, which spurred an internet uproar about whether or not the designs were promoting animal hunting. Meanwhile, continued its marketing campaign for its latest Yayoi Kusama collaboration, and LOEWE revealed its new Howl’s Moving Castle collection. In streetwear, Palace dropped off its highly anticipated Spring 2023 lookbook; and in sportswear, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveiled an all-new fourth kit for the 2022/23 football season.
In Style
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Anne Hathaway’s fashion renaissance has entered the chat, from form-fitting LBDs to matching micro miniskirt sets. And while the actress nails bold colors (hello, hot pink Valentino) and snazzy patterns (yes, you, Christopher John Rogers) during big events, her latest appearance showed that even exiting a taxi calls for full-on look.
Andrea Guerra’s Prada Salary Detailed to Hong Kong Stock Exchange
PRADA’S FEES: Andrea Guerra is taking on the chief executive officer’s mantle of the Prada Group and details about his salary were released on Friday in a statement confirming the appointment to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where the group is publicly listed. As an executive director of the board, the former Luxottica and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive will be paid a fee of 50,000 euros a year, which could be subjected to review.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Prada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 As per the employment agreement, the executive’s remuneration, including salary, benefits in kind, pension, health...
“It Was All Imagination”—Arthur Elgort at the Fondation Azzedine Alaia in Paris
Yesterday afternoon in Paris, as men’s fashion week was wrapping up, Arthur Elgort held court at the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, welcoming old friends and peers including Sarah Moon, Dominique Issermann, Paolo and Laetitia Roversi, the models Marpessa Hennink and Linda Spierings, and scores of others to the opening of the exhibition “Azzedine Alaïa, Arthur Elgort. Freedom,” curated and directed by Carla Sozzani and Olivier Saillard.
Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction
MILAN — Is Gucci set for yet another textbook reinvention? Time will tell, but on Saturday morning, Gucci and parent company Kering took the industry by surprise, naming Sabato De Sarno the Italian brand’s new creative director. His first show for the brand will bow in September.More from WWDValentino Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Valentino Couture Spring 2023Gucci's Couture-Week Party His name may not ring a bell to those outside the inner fashion circle and he was never rumored to be in the run to succeed Alessandro Michele, who exited last November, but he joins from Valentino. Raised in Naples, Italy, and based in Rome,...
Dominque Jackson Brings the Drama in Lace Bodysuit & Sharp Pointy Pumps to Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Mugler brought drama back to the runway during their fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday. After a 3-year hiatus from showing in person, Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader enlisted a star-studded cast of characters including runway regular Dominique Jackson to make a striking show. Jackson’s return to the runway was a daring feat, the “Pose” traversing a flight of stairs blindfolded with stilettos on. Although she faltered slightly, Jackson brushed off and embraced the moment as part of her spellbinding catwalk. The actress wore a black lace corseted bodysuit with long sleeves that transitioned into gloves on the...
