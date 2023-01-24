The Women's March started in January 2017 with the inauguration of Trump. Even though Trump is gone, his Supreme Court legacy continues to take rights away from women. Sunday January 22, 2023 should have been a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision Roe v Wade, which gave American women control over their reproductive rights. Instead, it was a day to protest the Republican-packed Supreme Court taking those rights away. Quite a change for the party that once initiated the Equal Rights Amendment in 1940.

