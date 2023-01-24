Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
DignityMoves and County Announce the Launch of Comprehensive Plan to solve Interim Housing Needs
In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced [last week] the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara. [Last week], the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara's Newest Hotel and Restaurant Saint Remy are Now Open
Santa Barbara welcomed its newest hotel, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and Saint Remy restaurant on December 26, 2022. Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor and co-founder with Jess Parker of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Film Festival Announces Variety Artisans Awards
Now in its ninth year, Variety‘s partnership with the Santa Barbara Film Festival celebrates the artisans who have showcased the most innovative work of the year in their craft. The in-person conversation and tribute will take place Monday, February 13th at 8:00pm at the historic Arlington Theatre. Said Roger...
Santa Barbara Edhat
High Energy Santa Barbara Women's March
The Women's March started in January 2017 with the inauguration of Trump. Even though Trump is gone, his Supreme Court legacy continues to take rights away from women. Sunday January 22, 2023 should have been a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision Roe v Wade, which gave American women control over their reproductive rights. Instead, it was a day to protest the Republican-packed Supreme Court taking those rights away. Quite a change for the party that once initiated the Equal Rights Amendment in 1940.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Disaster Recovery Centers Reopening on Saturday
A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms. The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
Santa Barbara Edhat
East Beach Closed for Sewage Spill
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSURE”notice for all recreational water contact at East Beach within one-quarter (¼) mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall in response to a spill of untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline. Santa Barbara County Environmental...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Rollover Causes One Injury in Gaviota
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 north at Gaviota. At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, crews arrived on the scene and discovered the single vehicle collision with one occupant, a male in his 50s. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Man Stabbed Downtown, Suspect Arrested
On January 29, 2023, at about 0635 hours the Combined Communication Center received several 9-1-1 calls reporting an injured and bleeding male near Anacapa Street and De La Guerra Street. Officers located the victim, a middle-aged male believed to be homeless. The victim was suffering from a stab wound to...
