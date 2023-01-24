ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Cardinals set second interview with Cowboys' Dan Quinn

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Jul 29, 2022; Onxard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn runs drills during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled for an in-person interview to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, his second meeting with the team.

Quinn interviewed with Arizona via video conference on Saturday before Dallas lost a divisional playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network reported Quinn and the Cardinals will meet this week, while the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos remain interested in hiring the former Atlanta Falcons head coach.

Quinn interviewed with the Broncos on Friday and is reportedly among finalists the Colts are considering.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks as defensive coordinator, Quinn took over the Falcons and compiled a record of 43-42. Quinn was 3-2 in the posteason, taking the Falcons to Super Bowl LI where the New England Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to deny him another Lombardi Trophy.

Also coveted as a head-coaching candidate in 2021, the Cowboys kept Quinn at defensive coordinator last January by increasing his salary and extending his contract.

The Cardinals also are scheduled to interview Sean Payton on Thursday, per reports. They reportedly will interview Brian Flores and did interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn last weekend. Arizona also interviewed former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.

--Field Level Media

