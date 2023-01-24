ELLSWORTH — On Jan. 25, the Maine Department of Transportation released the 2023 edition of its three-year work plan. The plan includes all capital projects and programs, maintenance and operations activities, planning initiatives and administrative functions for calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025. This plan contains 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion, consisting primarily of work delivered or coordinated through MaineDOT.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO