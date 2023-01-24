Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Rea T. Kerrigan of Eastbrook and Christopher P. Kerrigan of Eastbrook. Married May 31, 2010, at Bronx, N.Y.
DOT releases three-year work plan
ELLSWORTH — On Jan. 25, the Maine Department of Transportation released the 2023 edition of its three-year work plan. The plan includes all capital projects and programs, maintenance and operations activities, planning initiatives and administrative functions for calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025. This plan contains 2,599 individual work items with a total value of $3.94 billion, consisting primarily of work delivered or coordinated through MaineDOT.
New president, vice president named at Brooklin Boat Yard
BROOKLIN — Steve White, who led the Brooklin Boat Yard since 1990, stepped down as president Jan. 8, with longtime employee and former project manager Brian Larkin stepping into the leadership role. Larkin has been with the boatyard since 1987. Eric Blake is taking on a new role as...
