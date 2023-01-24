After over five years away from Beacon Hills, Teen Wolf fans finally got to catch up with their favorite wolf pack once again in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but the reunion didn’t end up being exactly what anyone was expecting. For one thing, pivotal characters like Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles and Arden Cho’s Kira were completely missing, but even more heartbreaking than that, the movie shocked viewers with a brutal death and a seemingly unnecessary breakup. The maddening decisions sent longtime franchise devotees howling, and these tweets and memes of Teen Wolf fans hating on the movie took over social media.

10 HOURS AGO