Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Attention: Blake Lively Is Officially In The Colleen Hoover Hive
There’s something really special about seeing a movie adaptation of your favorite book and finally, all your favorite moments come to life on screen. It’s even more special when that book is millions of people’s favorite, and fans all over the world get to share in the experience. That’s what’s happening with the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Get ready, because this one’s going to be big.
Elite Daily
Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Details Are Nostalgic
The Walt Disney Company is officially celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. While all the Disney parks around the world are joining in on the fun with this major milestone, Disneyland will be at the main hub, and is the first to kick off the Disney100 celebration with a brand new attraction. Located in Mickey’s Toontown, Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is full of easter eggs that are nostalgic AF for anyone who grew up watching Disney movies and cartoons.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Elite Daily
You’re Probably Dancing To An SG Lewis Song Right Now
SG Lewis is in demand. In the past few years, the multitalented musician has collaborated with everyone from Dua Lipa to Elton John and Robyn. Now based in Los Angeles, the U.K.-born DJ-singer-songwriter-producer extraordinaire is surrounded by a who’s who of pop. You name them, he’s probably produced, remixed, sang, and/or performed right alongside ‘em.
Elite Daily
Rita Ora Confirmed She’s Married By Dropping A Music Video
The secret’s finally out. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have avoided addressing the rumors that they secretly got married toward the end of 2022 for months, but now, Ora is confirming things in the most pop-star way possible: a music video. Ora dropped her wedding-themed video for “You Only Love Me” on Jan. 27, and to make sure everyone got the message, she confirmed she did indeed say “I do” to Waititi while promoting the love song.
Elite Daily
Teen Wolf Fans Are Tearing The New Movie Apart & For Good Reason
After over five years away from Beacon Hills, Teen Wolf fans finally got to catch up with their favorite wolf pack once again in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but the reunion didn’t end up being exactly what anyone was expecting. For one thing, pivotal characters like Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles and Arden Cho’s Kira were completely missing, but even more heartbreaking than that, the movie shocked viewers with a brutal death and a seemingly unnecessary breakup. The maddening decisions sent longtime franchise devotees howling, and these tweets and memes of Teen Wolf fans hating on the movie took over social media.
Elite Daily
All Hail The Pantsuit-Wearing Bachelor Contestant
A Bachelor contestant’s Night One look is a big deal. Not only is it a major part of the first impression she makes with both the lead and the audience, but it also helps set the tone for her vibe the rest of the season. Contestants usually go all out with their outfits that first night, and one Season 27 contestant, Anastasia Keramidas, is making a big splash with hers, which featured a pantsuit.
Elite Daily
TXT's New Single Is All About Growing Up
TXT has officially made their first comeback of 2023. On Friday, Jan. 27, the group dropped their fifth EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, featuring their latest single “Sugar Rush Ride.” The dance track, which is driven by a funky guitar rhythm and a catchy whistle hook, is one you won’t be able to stop replaying. However, don’t let the song’s upbeat sound distract you because the lyrics tell a dark story.
Elite Daily
Hilary Is Still “Optimistic” Her Lizzie McGuire Reboot Will Happen
Hilary Duff may not have the picture-perfect plan for bringing Lizzie McGuire back to TV screens, but she’s getting one step closer each and every day. Although the planned Disney+ reboot was officially canceled at the end of 2020, McGuire shared that she’s still optimistic it will see the light of day more than two years later. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Hilary Duff gave a 2023 update on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, and confirmed she hasn’t given up on it yet.
Elite Daily
Nick & Priyanka's Matching Tattoos Are A Cute Nod To Their Proposal Story
Neither Nick Jonas nor his wife Priyanka Chopra are a stranger to body art, but they each have a pair of tattoos that carry some extra special meaning in their relationship. Chopra revealed the intimate message behind the ink she got at the same time as her husband, and it turns out, the small tats are connected to the couple’s unique proposal story. Here’s how Jonas and Chopra’s matching tattoos celebrate their marriage.
Elite Daily
Pete & Chase Were Apparently Caught Fully Making Out On A Romantic Vacay
Things are heating up between Pete Davidson and his rumored new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. New paparazzi photos caught the two actors packing on some serious PDA while on vacation in Hawaii together. The photos of Davidson and Wonders apparently kissing seem to finally confirm those dating rumors between the two, because it’s hard to deny the photographic proof of their chemistry.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Music Video Has Twitter Freaking Out
Even in the new year, Swifties are still meeting Taylor Swift at midnight. However, this late-night treat from the singer was worth the sleepless night. On. Jan 27, Swift released the music video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze,” and the visual certainly lives up to the name. The video is a soft, pastel-plumed fantasy about love, and Twitter can’t stop gushing over how stunning the imagery is. Oh, and those Easter eggs.
Comments / 0