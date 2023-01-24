How 2022 Gun Sales in Wyoming Compare to the Rest of the Country

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how many firearm background checks are conducted on potential gun buyers. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies. Of the more than 400 million checks conducted since November 1998, there have only been 2.1 million denials. More than half of those who are denied have criminal records.

Adjusting for population, there were 94.8 background checks per 1,000 people nationwide in 2022. The per capita background check data varies considerably by state.

In Wyoming, 70,276 background checks were conducted in 2022 based on FBI data. Adjusted for population, this amounts to about 120.9 firearm background checks for every 1,000 people, the ninth highest rate among states.

Estimated per capita gun sales in the state in 2021, approximated by background checks, totaled 84,624, or about 145.6 per person, compared to the national rate of 116.6 per 1,000 people.

Population data used to calculate background checks per capita came from the U.S. Census Bureau's Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program, and are for July of 2022. It is important to note that in some states, certain firearm permit rechecks require FBI background checks, which can impact the overall number of background checks used to create this ranking.

Rank State FBI firearm background checks per 1,000 people, 2022 Total FBI firearm background checks, 2022 FBI firearm background checks per 1,000 people, 2021 Total FBI firearm background checks, 2021 1 Kentucky 890.1 4,016,510 852.8 3,848,061 2 Illinois 355.7 4,476,055 673.5 8,474,505 3 Utah 300.0 1,014,277 349.5 1,181,564 4 Indiana 161.7 1,105,040 265.7 1,815,531 5 Minnesota 155.9 891,044 165.3 945,299 6 Alabama 145.7 739,113 186.5 946,271 7 Montana 126.3 141,803 143.1 160,640 8 Idaho 121.4 235,465 141.2 273,762 9 Wyoming 120.9 70,276 145.6 84,624 10 Tennessee 118.7 836,953 136.8 964,512 11 Oregon 116.9 495,842 107.1 454,133 12 Alaska 115.6 84,802 124.3 91,207 13 West Virginia 108.6 192,868 126.3 224,240 14 Wisconsin 107.9 635,528 133.4 785,856 15 Mississippi 96.9 284,864 110 323,319 16 South Dakota 96.3 87,589 117.5 106,881 17 New Hampshire 95.7 133,507 108.8 151,853 18 Pennsylvania 94.8 1,229,129 108.6 1,408,165 19 North Dakota 93.0 72,458 103.4 80,546 20 Oklahoma 92.1 370,275 103.6 416,514 21 Washington 90.7 706,260 94.6 736,846 22 Colorado 90.5 528,335 107.7 628,811 23 Missouri 85.9 530,932 102.7 634,191 24 Maine 82.4 114,090 93.3 129,193 25 New Mexico 82.2 173,793 92.3 194,989 26 South Carolina 80.1 423,098 91.9 485,487 27 Michigan 78.6 789,160 96.8 970,990 28 Arkansas 78.6 239,350 94.8 288,706 29 Louisiana 75.1 344,808 87.4 401,345 30 Arizona 72.5 533,699 76.6 563,763 31 Vermont 69.1 44,722 79.7 51,549 32 Iowa 68.3 218,703 83.3 266,678 33 Florida 66.3 1,474,730 76.9 1,711,685 34 Virginia 65.4 567,504 75.5 655,339 35 Kansas 65.3 191,895 78.4 230,168 36 Connecticut 63.6 230,702 76.5 277,250 37 Texas 57.7 1,732,651 66 1,980,753 38 Delaware 57.3 58,323 67.8 69,068 39 North Carolina 57.3 612,695 73.1 781,733 40 Ohio 55.9 656,936 72.5 851,887 41 Georgia 55.1 601,407 73.9 806,912 42 Maryland 52.9 326,114 43.4 267,753 43 Nevada 47.9 152,261 58.7 186,578 44 Nebraska 38.2 75,084 46.1 90,676 45 California 36.7 1,431,993 37.8 1,476,073 46 Massachusetts 32.6 227,928 37.1 259,248 47 Rhode Island 25.5 27,900 34.7 37,936 48 New York 22.7 447,567 23.6 464,575 49 New Jersey 18.1 167,740 24.1 223,437 50 Hawaii 13.1 18,842 12.3 17,707

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.