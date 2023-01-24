ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

US sanctions alleged Hezbollah financial adviser in Lebanon

By ABSEWELL Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kPcXujb00

The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on a high-profile Lebanese economist alleged to be assisting the militant group Hezbollah with its financial operations.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against economist and money exchanger Hassan Moukalled; CTEX Exchange, a money service business owned by him; and Moukalled’s sons, Rayyan Moukalled and Rani Moukalled, who the Treasury said in a statement “facilitate Hassan Moukalled and his company’s financial activities in support of Hizballah.”

It said that Moukalled, who frequently appears as an economic analyst on local media, had “worked in close coordination with senior Hizballah financial officials to help Hizballah establish a presence in Lebanon’s financial system.” It said he serves as a financial adviser to the militant group, “carrying out business deals on behalf of the group throughout the region.”

The Treasury also alleged that Moukalled's exchange shop serves as a “financial front company” for Hezbollah.

The sanctions also targeted two other companies owned or controlled by Moukalled, the Lebanese Company for Information and Studies (LCIS) and Lebanese Company for Publishing, Media, and Research and Studies (LCPMR).

Reached by phone, Moukalled denied the allegations and said his businesses are “100% above-board.”

The move comes after the U.S. in December slapped terrorism sanctions on two accountants and two companies in Lebanon for providing Hezbollah with financial services.

The penalties targeted Adel Mohamad Mansour, executive director of Hezbollah’s al-Qard Al-Hassan group, which has been previously sanctioned by the U.S., as well as another company he is involved with, al-Khobara for Accounting, Auditing, and Studies.

The sanctions also apply to the firm Auditors for Accounting and Auditing and one of its representatives, Naser Hasan Neser, as well as Hassan Khalil, who the Treasury Department said has been active in helping Hezbollah acquire arms.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital

SEOUL, South Korea -- Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a re-emergence of...
ABC News

Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration

BEIRUT -- Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon's gas...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy