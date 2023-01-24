ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLETW_0kPcXsy900

Opposition parties and children’s advocates accused the U.K. government on Tuesday of putting vulnerable young people in danger, after authorities said scores of children who arrived in Britain as asylum-seekers have disappeared.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers that more than 200 children and teenagers under 18 were missing from government-approved accommodation. He said most were teenage boys from Albania.

Labour Party lawmaker Peter Kyle said 76 children had vanished from a hotel in the south coast seaside town of Brighton, one of several around the country where unaccompanied children are housed temporarily.

The Observer newspaper this week cited child protection sources and an unidentified whistleblower working for a government contractor as saying dozens of youngsters had been abducted off the street outside a Brighton hotel and bundled into cars.

“The uncomfortable truth for us is if one child who was related to one of us in this room went missing, the world would stop,” Kyle said in the House of Commons. “But in the community I represent a child has gone missing, then five went missing, then a dozen went missing, then 50 went missing and currently today 76 are missing and nothing is happening.”

Labour’s immigration spokeswoman, Yvette Cooper, accused the government of “a total dereliction of duty that is putting children at risk.”

Rachel de Souza, the children’s commissioner for England, said the reports of children disappearing from hotels “have highlighted, once again, the vulnerability of these children, who are in limbo, with a concerted group of people determined to exploit them."

“I am concerned for the safety of this group of children whose vulnerability is exacerbated by not speaking English, many of whom have no support network and are not aware of their rights,” she said in a letter to the Home Office.

Jenrick said security guards, nurses and social workers were all based at hotels to ensure children were safe.

But he acknowledged that “we’ve no power to detain unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in these settings and we know some do go missing.”

“Many of those who have gone missing are subsequently traced and located,” he said.

Jenrick said he had not seen evidence of children being abducted off the street but promised to investigate further.

“I’m not going to let the matter drop,” he said.

While Britain receives fewer asylum-seekers than European countries including Italy , Germany and France , there has been a large increase in the number of people trying to reach the U.K. in small boats across the English Channel. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.

The government has pledged to stop the risky journeys, so far without success.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migrationwithout success.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scottish Prison Service halts movement of trans inmates as it announces ‘urgent review’

The Scottish Prison Service has announced an “urgent review” of all transgender cases in its prisons.It will pause the movement of all transgender inmates until the review is completed, it said in a statement on Sunday. The move follows the controversial case of Isla Bryson, a trans woman convicted of raping two women before changing gender. Bryson was initially sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison before being transferred to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh.The prison service said: “We have commenced an urgent review of all transgender cases currently managed in our establishments.“Our first concern is always and remains the...
The World

Opinion: Going green Is a palpable need but a tough transition

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — I first heard about global warming being attributable to human activity about 50 years ago. Back then, it was just a curiosity, a matter of academic discussion. It didn’t engage the environmental movement, which marshaled opposition to nuclear and firmly advocated coal as an alternative. Twenty years on, there was concern about global warming. I heard competing arguments about the threat at many locations, from Columbia University to the Aspen Institute. There was conflicting data from NASA and other...
ABC News

Qatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration

BEIRUT -- Lebanon, two international oil giants and state-owned oil and gas company Qatar Energy signed an agreement Sunday that the Qatari firm will join a consortium that will search for gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon’s coast. The deal inked in Beirut brings Qatar into Lebanon's gas...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy