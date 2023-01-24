ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New bill seen as first step toward fixing problems in Kansas juvenile justice system

By Rachel Mipro
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tNkd_0kPcXgcf00

Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, right, confers with Rep. Tobias Schlingensiepen, D-Topeka, during a hearing Monday on juvenile justice reform. Owens said he is committed to fixing issues within the juvenile justice system. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Lawmakers have begun evaluating legislation in an effort to fix years of built-up problems within the juvenile justice system.

First up: A bill that could expand access to behavioral health treatment through crisis intervention centers.

During a House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee meeting Monday, a week after lawmakers heard from attorneys and foster care workers who urged for more juvenile crisis intervention centers and adequate resources, lawmakers said they were trying to quickly come up with solutions for young offenders who need more intensive help.

Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, recounted an incident from a few years ago, when he was in a community discussion about a young offender who repeatedly committed car burglaries. Carmichael said because of Senate Bill 367 , which was implemented in 2016, the young man never experienced significant consequences.

“We used to be able to lock this kid up, but we can’t do this anymore,” Carmichael said. “All we can do is catch and release. And of course everybody in the room looked at me because I voted for the bill. That wasn’t pleasant.”

SB367 shifted practices away from holding youths in group homes or state custody, instead funneling money into an account to be used on community programs and treatment. The legislation included limits on probation and case lengths, making it less common for youths to be detained or sent to correctional facilities.

While youth incarceration rates have decreased, officials in the community have said young offenders weren’t receiving the proper treatment and had high recidivism rates. To fix gaps in the system, lawmakers have discussed new legislation. On Monday, they heard testimony on House Bill 2033 .

The bill stipulates that substance abuse services should be offered by juvenile crisis intervention centers. The legislation also would make behavioral health conditions part of an assessment of whether or not youths are likely to cause harm to themselves or others.

HB2033 would also add a definition of behavioral health crisis to the Kansas code of care for children, and change wording in some of the custody and court statutes. The bill would change the term “mental health crisis” to “behavioral health crisis” in statutes that deal with law enforcement officers taking a child into custody and on the criteria used to refer and admit youths to a juvenile crisis intervention center, among others.

Tim DeWeese, director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center, said the change in wording would help cover more areas and better serve the community.

“By redefining it from mental health crisis to behavioral crisis, you’re not only encompassing the mental health issues, but you’re addressing the substance abuse issues and also those issues where a young person may be emotionally deregulated — they’re having a fit, they’re a little out of control, they’re not able to manage their emotions,” DeWeese said.

Committee Chairman Rep. Stephan Owens, R-Hesston, said the legislation would open the door to opening c risis intervention centers across the state.

Kansas has millions set aside for juvenile crisis center funding, which is thought to be a potential solution to the current lack of resources for juvenile offenders, but hasn’t used any of the funding. In 2018, Johnson County applied to create a center but the state government dropped the project.

“This is one of the steps to make sure they get built and utilized,” Owens said.

The post New bill seen as first step toward fixing problems in Kansas juvenile justice system appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Proposed Kansas bill would turn abortion control over to cities, counties

TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care. The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current […] The post Proposed Kansas bill would turn abortion control over to cities, counties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws in system, officials say

TOPEKA — Stabbings, 16-year-olds with guns and violent attacks: Officials working with young offenders in Kansas say they need lawmakers to step up and fix flaws within the state’s juvenile justice system. The debate centered on Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016. The bill was passed with the intention of reducing youth incarceration […] The post Kansas juvenile justice reform effort left major flaws in system, officials say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans have vowed to fight the rise of a “sexualized woke agenda” across the state, saying they will work to pass legislation to stop the ideology, though conservative lawmakers have differing opinions on what the woke agenda is, and how to prevent it.  Senate President Ty Masterson and House Majority Leader Dan […] The post Kansas GOP rails against ‘woke agenda,’ will work toward stricter abortion rules appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete. Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers say it’s time to finally install Ad Astra replica statue on lawn

TOPEKA — The Statehouse needs to honor Kansas history through art, legislators said, advocating for a new mural celebrating the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment and pushing for the placement of a replica Ad Astra statue on the statehouse lawn.  Placing the statue has been the work of many years. The eight-foot replica statue of […] The post Kansas lawmakers say it’s time to finally install Ad Astra replica statue on lawn appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug

The first few days of the 2023 Kansas legislative session have exposed a core contradiction: Elected Republican lawmakers only respect the elections that put them in power. Other elections, such as those on the local level or for statewide constitutional amendments, don’t carry the same weight. Indeed, they might not represent the will of the […] The post Kansas Republicans spurn the voters and results they don’t like while reheating tired humbug appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech

TOPEKA — The Republican president of the Kansas Senate said Tuesday that Kansans should appreciate Gov. Laura Kelly is governing near the ditch on the left side of the road rather than from the center as she has claimed on many occasions. “On many issues, the governor’s party has her walking down the far left […] The post Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates

TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — […] The post Young Kansas lawmakers say pay increase is needed to remain in office, attract better candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism

TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Baby bassinets with alarms and locks offered as safe new way of surrendering a child in Kansas

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers are debating the best way to implement baby drop-off boxes in an attempt destigmatize and create safer practices for child relinquishment. Proposed legislation would allow Kansans to safely surrender custody of their infants by leaving them in bassinets equipped with locks, temperature control and alarm systems. House Bill 2024, discussed Monday […] The post Baby bassinets with alarms and locks offered as safe new way of surrendering a child in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators renew efforts to save Ogallala Aquifer

TOPEKA — Saving the Ogallala Aquifer could mean economic trade-offs in the short-term, the chairman of the Kansas House Water Committee said Tuesday. But the state can make progress and still maintain the farming economy of western Kansas, said Rep. Jim Minnix, R-Scott City.  “If I were a banker … looking at the value of […] The post Kansas legislators renew efforts to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping

TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday.  During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of  legislation to help out Kansans buying for school […] The post Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting. […] The post Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate plans to take stand on federal protections for lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate will vote on whether or not to register disapproval of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken this week as part of a ongoing battle to strip protections from the bird. Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Garden Plain Republican, said the bird’s protected status was a burden on Kansas farmers during […] The post Kansas Senate plans to take stand on federal protections for lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy